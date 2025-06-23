Honda Finally Brought The Hornet To The U.S. (Thanks To A Clever Deal With Ram)

If you're like most motoring enthusiasts, you've probably spent some time wondering why places like Europe and Japan get different cars and motorcycles than the United States. In many cases, the cars or bikes in question are appealing, with sleek designs and unique attributes that could make them a big success if only they were sold state-side (or so we like to believe). Problematically though, we don't get all the cool wagons that Europe gets or the tarmac kings like the epic Nissan Skyline GT-R. And the same is true of motorcycles -– there are plenty of cool motorcycles available abroad that you can't get in America. With two new Honda bikes, however, that's no longer the case. I recently attended the launch of the Hornet twins -– the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP — and Honda representatives addressed the missing Hornet nameplate from the American market, letting us in on a story from behind the scenes.

In the past, U.S. motorcycle buyers have received bikes like the 599 and the 919, which were called by their Hornet name in Europe but not here because AMC/Chrysler owned the rights to the Hornet name in the U.S. It's a name that was used on a 1970s coupe, and it's still in use by the folks at Dodge today on their compact Hornet SUV. So, how did Honda solve this problem? It turns out the manufacturer had something valuable it could trade to Chrysler -– the naming rights to the Rebel.