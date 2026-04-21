Hide Your Washer Hook Up & Add Storage With This DIY Solution
One day, you start doing laundry for the first time, and you realize that it never really stops. There are just days in between when the next load is due to be washed. While some homes are large enough to have elaborate laundry room setups, some of us work with limited spaces to get the job done. However, this doesn't mean you have to stare at your ugly laundry hook ups the whole time.
@anewgo
This scrappy little solution I came up with to hide our laundry hookups turned out to be one of my favorite DIYs that I've done! It just feels more polished in here and it was cheap and easy to do! For those who are curious, YES, the washing machine lid opens all the way without removing the shelf. Credit: @homewithjanny #laundryroom #laundry #newconstruction #laundryroominspo #newhome
In a viral TikTok, creator anewgo shares a hack for hiding laundry hook ups with a removable shelf. Made of two parts, it has a normal-looking shelf unit and a back panel that matches the wall behind it. Since it can be removed, this means you'll still be able to access the hook ups when you need them, while having the flexibility to keep them away from view. The TikToker placed decorative boxes, candles, and incense on top to add to the aesthetics, but you can also opt to use the space more practically.
To copy this setup, you're going to need to measure both the space that you want to cover, as well as the length of the shelf with a measuring tape. At this point, it's also a good idea to use a stud finder, so you know how wide you can make your back panel without obstructing the brackets. Make sure to also check your horizontal clearance, so the shelf doesn't obstruct any top load washing machines.
How to make a shelf for your laundry room
Once you have the right dimensions, you can proceed to cutting the wood. If you have extra lumber lying around your house, you can use a handsaw or circular saw to get the job done. The good news is that even if you don't own a saw, you can simply ask the staff at Home Depot to cut the wood for you, as long as you have the right dimensions. Alternatively, you can also get your lumber cut at Lowe's, wherein it's just one of the many free perks you get to enjoy in-store. If you don't have any leftover paint to match your laundry room, you can also bring a sample to Lowe's, where they have special machines that can help generate a similar color. With this, you can make the back panel of your shelf blend in with the wall seamlessly. For the shelf, you can also buy either stains for the wood or your color of choice. Once they're dry, you can start attaching the units together with screws.
Afterward, you'll need to grab your L-shaped brackets. Next, you're going to find the studs on the wall and proceed to screw in the L-shaped brackets, which you can do with a regular screwdriver or even an electric drill. Then, you can place the wooden shelf on the bracket without securing it to keep it removable. Lastly, you can decorate it to your heart's content.
Practical ways to upgrade your laundry room
Apart from adding a sneaky shelf, there are plenty of other ways to get more storage in your laundry room. For example, while Home Depot's Prepac Elite Wood Freestanding Garage Cabinet isn't marketed for the laundry, the unit is sleek enough to fit small spaces and gives your laundry detergent, fabric softeners, wool dryer balls, and other items a home. This can be a good solution if you're not very handy and can't be bothered with manual measurements.
If you want to add some smart features to your laundry room, one genius way you can use smart devices in your home is by programming Alexa to announce when a load is finished. With this, you can avoid the hassle of having to wash clothes again after leaving them overnight or fighting with your roommates because they didn't empty the machine. To make this a reality, you can either employ the use of smart plugs or NFC tags. You can also utilize a range of different sensors to create money-saving smart home automations, such as those designed to alert you if they detect leaks or when the lights haven't been switched off. For people with a little more budget, adding a Samsung AirDresser lets you clean a few clothes with steam without having to run a whole load.