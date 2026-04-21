Hide Your Washer Hook Up & Add Storage With This DIY Solution

One day, you start doing laundry for the first time, and you realize that it never really stops. There are just days in between when the next load is due to be washed. While some homes are large enough to have elaborate laundry room setups, some of us work with limited spaces to get the job done. However, this doesn't mean you have to stare at your ugly laundry hook ups the whole time.

@anewgo This scrappy little solution I came up with to hide our laundry hookups turned out to be one of my favorite DIYs that I've done! It just feels more polished in here and it was cheap and easy to do! For those who are curious, YES, the washing machine lid opens all the way without removing the shelf. Credit: @homewithjanny #laundryroom #laundry #newconstruction #laundryroominspo #newhome ♬ original sound – AnewGo

In a viral TikTok, creator anewgo shares a hack for hiding laundry hook ups with a removable shelf. Made of two parts, it has a normal-looking shelf unit and a back panel that matches the wall behind it. Since it can be removed, this means you'll still be able to access the hook ups when you need them, while having the flexibility to keep them away from view. The TikToker placed decorative boxes, candles, and incense on top to add to the aesthetics, but you can also opt to use the space more practically.

To copy this setup, you're going to need to measure both the space that you want to cover, as well as the length of the shelf with a measuring tape. At this point, it's also a good idea to use a stud finder, so you know how wide you can make your back panel without obstructing the brackets. Make sure to also check your horizontal clearance, so the shelf doesn't obstruct any top load washing machines.