Home Depot's $83 Freestanding Garage Cabinet Is 'Perfect' For Small Spaces

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Trying to keep things tidy when space is tight can be a challenge, and it often pays to make an effort to optimize every available square foot and maximize a room's storage capabilities. Walk the aisles of your local Home Depot, and you'll find a lot of different storage solutions that can add organization to spaces of varying sizes, from the smallest portable tool boxes to heavy-duty five-tier garage shelving units and even modular cabinet systems that can cover an entire wall.

One of the options currently available that has been catching people's eyes is the Prepac Elite Wood Freestanding Garage Cabinet. It's a simple, $83, ready-to-assemble, compact cabinet that can be wall-mounted, left freestanding on the floor, or tucked neatly under a workbench. The unit is 16 inches wide, 24 inches tall, and 16 inches deep, providing just enough storage space to be useful while keeping its overall footprint small enough to squeeze into all manner of tight spaces.

Prepac makes one of the highest-rated garage storage systems you can buy, but little units like this one are really useful, too. But before you break out your tape measure and start looking at places where one of these might fit, you might first want to take a look at how this little cabinet is built and what other buyers have said about it. That way, you can decide for yourself if this cabinet is indeed ideal for your home or business.