5 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Goodyear Tires

Goodyear has been in the tire business since 1898; over more than a century of operation, it has built one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world. That authority isn't just a matter of brand legacy, as the company's tires have the performance metrics to back them up. In J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, Goodyear ranked No. 1 for passenger car tire satisfaction, scoring 815 out of 1,000 points — 24 points above the segment average — and also claimed the top spot in the luxury vehicle tire category.

According to the company's own financial disclosures, Goodyear posted full-year 2025 net sales of $18.3 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 158.7 million — figures that underscore the scale few tire brands can match. In our own ranking of the 21 major tire brands of 2025, Goodyear took second place due to the brand's lineup of tires offering something premium for everyone. Those are the kinds of figures that make Goodyear a household name. The downside? That premium positioning comes with a price tag to match.

Several tire brands, many of them Korean or European in origin, have closed the gap in controlled testing to the point that the price difference is genuinely difficult to justify across everyday use cases. In fact, Consumer Reports' Best Tire Brands of 2026 rankings placed Goodyear seventh among the brands it evaluated, behind several names that most drivers would not immediately associate with top-tier performance. Here are five of the best budget-friendly alternatives to Goodyear tires.