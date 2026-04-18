5 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Goodyear Tires
Goodyear has been in the tire business since 1898; over more than a century of operation, it has built one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world. That authority isn't just a matter of brand legacy, as the company's tires have the performance metrics to back them up. In J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, Goodyear ranked No. 1 for passenger car tire satisfaction, scoring 815 out of 1,000 points — 24 points above the segment average — and also claimed the top spot in the luxury vehicle tire category.
According to the company's own financial disclosures, Goodyear posted full-year 2025 net sales of $18.3 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 158.7 million — figures that underscore the scale few tire brands can match. In our own ranking of the 21 major tire brands of 2025, Goodyear took second place due to the brand's lineup of tires offering something premium for everyone. Those are the kinds of figures that make Goodyear a household name. The downside? That premium positioning comes with a price tag to match.
Several tire brands, many of them Korean or European in origin, have closed the gap in controlled testing to the point that the price difference is genuinely difficult to justify across everyday use cases. In fact, Consumer Reports' Best Tire Brands of 2026 rankings placed Goodyear seventh among the brands it evaluated, behind several names that most drivers would not immediately associate with top-tier performance. Here are five of the best budget-friendly alternatives to Goodyear tires.
Hankook
Hankook has been making tires since 1941, and its size and reach are often underestimated by shoppers who associate the brand primarily with budget purchases. Hankook also supplies original equipment fitments to big automakers. According to Consumer Reports' Best Tire Brands of 2026, the company's tires placed ahead of Goodyear overall. Not only that, but SlashGear has even looked into whether whether Hankook tires are better than Goodyear in the past based on 2025 CR data.
Signs point to the manufacturer earning its place in the rankings. In the 2026 AutoBild Summer Tire Test covered by TyreReviews, the Hankook Ventus Evo claimed first place overall. It posted the shortest dry braking distance among all 20 finalists — stopping in 107.6 feet from 62 mph compared to Goodyear's 113.2 feet. It also led in wet handling at 51.9 mph versus Goodyear's 51.1 mph. On the EV side, Hankook has been especially strong: AutoBild's 2025 EV tire test, as covered by Hankook, saw the company's iON evo claim the win — ahead of Michelin, Goodyear, and Continental — for the third year in a row.
When TyreReviews compared the Ventus Evo with the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, the Ventus won five out of six test categories. When taking into account that Hankook pricing is more affordable than Goodyear, this places Hankook not only as a budget alternative to Goodyear but sometimes even the better product overall, according to verifiable tests.
Kumho
Kumho is a South Korean manufacturer that has operated since 1960 and has built a reputation for delivering legitimate performance at a price point that undercuts most of its premium competition. Kumho tires are typically priced below comparable premium models. Consumer Reports ranked Kumho fifth among all tire brands in its 2026 evaluation. This means ahead of Goodyear, which came in seventh.
Such superior rankings are partly due to the Ecsta Sport PS72, Kumho's flagship performance summer tire. In the 2026 AutoBild Summer Tire Test as covered by TyreReviews, the Ecsta Sport PS72 produced a wet braking distance of 139.1 feet. In other words, shorter than Goodyear's 140.7 feet. Additionally, its subjective wet handling score of 8.70 points was quite a bit higher than Goodyear's 8.00 points.
What is even more impressive is that, during testing, the Ecsta Sport PS72 was priced at around $700 per tire, while the Goodyear F1 Asymmetric it went up against was priced at around $920. However, not every data point favors Kumho. In our own article comparing Kumho tires vs Goodyear tires, we mentioned how Goodyear fared better in most tests. That said, the idea of this article was not to tell you Kumho is better, but only that it can serve as a more budget-friendly alternative that offers nearly comparable performance.
Nexen
Nexen is a South Korean tire manufacturer that has been producing tires for more than 80 years, and despite its modest profile in the U.S. market, it holds original equipment supply contracts with automakers including Kia, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Porsche. NeoTires notes how Nexen prices typically run 20 to 40 percent below comparable premium brands like Goodyear, depending on model and size, and its tire warranty coverage ranges from 40,000 to 80,000 miles.
The performance data backs up the value case. In TyreReviews' coverage of the 2026 AutoBild Summer Tire Test, the Nexen N'Fera Sport SU2 beat Goodyear in dry braking — stopping in 111.2 feet versus Goodyear's 113.2 feet. Moreover, it also beat Goodyear in wet braking at 138.8 feet versus 140.7 feet, all at a purchase price of approximately $230 less per tire. The N'Fera Sport SU2 also recorded the lowest pass-by noise figure in the entire 20-tire test at 70.60 dB, compared to Goodyear's 70.80 dB.
That is exactly why we listed the N'Fera Sport in our five summer tires that outperform Goodyear in price and performance article. Consumer Reports has also singled out the Nexen Aria AH7. The publication's testing found the Aria AH7 competitive in dry and wet braking and handling, rated it highly for snow traction and quiet ride, and a tread life of approximately 75,000 miles — placing it in the top five all-season tires ahead of Goodyear, even if Nexen ranked lower overall in CR's Best Tire Brands of 2026 ranking.
Falken
Falken was founded in 1983 as the high-performance arm of Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and its motorsport roots have shaped a product lineup that skews toward drivers who want tangible performance at competitive prices. Falken's real edge is in the performance and enthusiast segments. For instance, when TyreReviews compared the Falken Wildpeak AT Trail, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 M+S, and the Falken Azenis FK460 AS, all three tires were so closely matched they could not single out a winner.
Meanwhile, in an independent all-weather tire comparison of the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2 and the Falken Aklimate carried out by SimpleTire, the Falken tire actually won. The most surprising bit is that the Falken Aklimate carried a price of $95, while the Goodyear tire was $204.99. Still, in Consumer Reports' 2026 tire brand rankings, Falken had a similar fate as Nexen; the manufacturer came in 12th, while Goodyear took seventh.
Still, Falken's strength is more model-specific than brand-wide. For drivers who want high-performance tire characteristics without the premium price tag of top-tier manufacturers, Falken consistently delivers. Although we can't claim Falken tires are better than Goodyear's, we can say that there are plenty of instances where a Falken tire can do what a Goodyear is known for.
Vredestein
Vredestein is one of Europe's oldest tire manufacturers — tracing its history back to 1909 — and is now owned by India's Apollo Tyres. It has spent the better part of the last decade accumulating test wins that most American shoppers haven't yet noticed. Consumer Reports named Vredestein the best major tire brand for customer satisfaction in 2025, a distinction that reflects real-world owner experience rather than just controlled test conditions.
In the 2024 Auto Express summer tire test as covered by WhatTyre, the Vredestein Ultrac took first place, beating the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 across wet, dry, noise, and comfort categories — and did so at a lower price point than most of its rivals. A TyreReviews direct cross-test comparison of the Vredestein Quatrac All-Season and the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 evaluated both tires across 15 shared tests, with the Quatrac winning 10 of them while Goodyear won five.
Vredestein's availability in the U.S. market is growing, though it remains more widely distributed in Europe. For drivers who prioritize dry and wet performance, low road noise, and strong owner satisfaction, Vredestein represents one of the most compelling off-brand alternatives in the current market — especially at a price point that typically sits below Goodyear's comparable models.