Are Falken Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports Data Says

SlashGear released our rankings of major tire brands for 2025 in April of that year but we're not the only ones to evaluate tires on a regular basis. Consumer Reports compiles an annual ranking of tire manufacturers, and released its 2026 rankings on the first day of the year. Michelin topped our 2025 rankings as well as being best for customer satisfaction according to Consumer Reports. There are some surprises in the 2026 report, such as Kumho Tires being ranked higher than Goodyear. Goodyear ranked seventh overall this year between Hankook and Nokian, and Falken slotted in the 12th spot between Pirelli and three brands locked in a tie: Nexen, Sumitomo, and Firestone.

Falken is owned by Sumitomo Rubber Industries, which also oversees the Sumitomo and Dunlop brands. Dunlop wasn't one of the 18 tire brands tested this year, but Consumer Reports evaluates at least four tires from each manufacturer in categories like handling, braking, hydroplaning resistance, and tread wear. Since a brand's many tire offerings can perform differently according to each of these benchmarks, it's best to do a head-to-head comparison of the specific tires you're considering. Which brand and tire you ultimately choose will depend on the vehicle you drive and the conditions you typically face, so let's take a closer look.