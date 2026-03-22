5 Summer Tires That Outperform Goodyear In Price And Performance
You don't have to know much about tires to know that brands like Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone, and Pirelli sit at the top of the premium tier. Goodyear has also recently earned J.D. Power's top spot as the tire brand of choice for luxury car drivers, beating out both Michelin and Pirelli — a testament to just how far the brand's reputation extends.
However, things are never black and white in the world of tires. While you are generally more likely to enjoy better overall performance with a premium brand compared to a cheaper alternative, there are instances where value brands can punch way above their weight. This means that, although Goodyear may lead the charge, it is not immune to being beaten. The 2026 Autobild Summer Tire Test, as reported by TyreReviews, proved exactly that.
According to overall results, the EUR 780 ($900) Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 managed to rank second, and the tire proved superior in longevity, refinement, and overall consistency. It led the field in projected tread life and managed to finish among the quietest and most comfortable tires in the entire test. That said, this test proves that better performance doesn't always come with a higher price tag — and these five tires are the perfect example.
Hankook Ventus EVO
The EUR 620 ($713) Hankook Ventus EVO is the standout tire of the entire 2026 Autobild Summer Tire Test, claiming first place overall and outperforming every single competitor, including all of the premium brands. What makes this result impressive is just how Hankook was able to come out on top compared to all other competitors across multiple test categories. For instance, the Ventus EVO recorded the shortest dry braking distance of all twenty finalists.
Specifically, the Ventus EVO came to a complete stop in just 32.80 meters (107.6 feet) from 100 kph (62 mph), compared to Goodyear's 34.50 meters (113.2 feet). It also earned top marks in dry handling lap times thanks to a 101.50 kph (63.1 mph) average speed, ahead of Goodyear's 100.50 kph (62.4 mph). In wet conditions, Hankook again came out on top, posting the fastest wet handling time of 83.60 kph (51.9 mph) versus Goodyear's 82.20 kph (51.1 mph). Comfort was rated equally high, with both tires sharing the top comfort score.
Perhaps most importantly for buyers watching their budget, Hankook also offers a significantly better cost-per-kilometer ratio at EUR 11.01/1000 km, (approx. $12.66 per 621 miles) compared to Goodyear's EUR 12.22 (approx. $14.05 per 621 miles). This means you get more performance for less money over the tire's lifespan. Consumer Reports' best tire brands of 2025 also list Hankook in front of Goodyear by a small yet meaningful margin. This was because Hankook managed to perform consistently across multiple models, while Goodyear's performance varied greatly.
Giti GitiSport S2+
Although Hankook typically isn't perceived as being as high-end as Goodyear, the brand was never far off. As such, it's not really a huge surprise to see that it can be so competitive. However, if there was one tire brand that was a complete surprise — in a good sense — it was Giti, the same company that makes GT Radial tires. Specifically, it was the GitiSport S2+, a Chinese-made tire that managed to outperform Goodyear in many instances.
First of all, TyreReviews testing noted that the price of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 was EUR 780 ($900), while the Giti tire can be had for EUR 610 ($700). In dry braking, the Giti came to a complete stop in just 34.30 meters, bettering Goodyear's 34.50 meters (112.5 feet). In wet conditions, Giti records a handling speed of 82.60 kph (51.3 mph) compared to Goodyear's 82.20 kph (51.1 mph), and its straight aquaplaning resistance of 94.50 kph (58.7 mph) float speed falls just short of Goodyear's top level 94.70 kph (58.8 mph).
Its cost-per-kilometer figure of EUR 12.20/1000 km (approx. $14.03 per 621 miles) also comes in just under Goodyear's EUR 12.22 (approx. $14.05 per 621 miles), meaning the long-term running cost advantage aligns with the lower purchase price. For a tire that earns a premium rating at a mid-range price, Giti is one of the most compelling findings in this entire test. Sure, it ranked fourth overall and Goodyear ranked second, but in many categories, this budget brand actually won.
Kumho Ecsta Sport PS72
When Consumer Reports compared Kumho head-to-head against Goodyear, the Korean tire brand actually ranked higher. However, in the 2026 Autobild Summer Tire Test, the EUR 600 ($700) Ecsta Sport PS72 managed to take sixth place, while Goodyear took second. A common argument many people use when explaining why premium tires are worth the extra price is that they perform better when it matters the most. In other words, premium tires typically outperform cheaper alternatives in braking, wet performance, and high-speed cornering.
However, according to these tests, the Kumho Ecsta Sport PS72 actually managed its best feat in wet handling and braking. For instance, the Kumho tire stops in 42.40 meters (139.1 feet) compared to Goodyear's 42.90 meters (140.7 feet). Wet handling comes in at 82.60 kph (51.3 mph), again edging out Goodyear's 82.20 kph (51.1 mph). The subjective wet handling score of best-in-class 8.70 points is notably higher than Goodyear's 8.00 points, which barely allowed it to crack into the top 10. This means the test team regarded Kumho's wet behavior as more confidence-inspiring and superior.
Still, even in dry braking, Kumho's score of 34.40 meters (112.9 feet) is in front of Goodyear's 34.50 meters (113.2 feet). At EUR 600 ($700), Kumho is EUR 180 ($207) cheaper upfront than Goodyear, and its cost-per-kilometer figure of EUR 12.44/1000 km (approx. $14.31 per 621 miles) closely rivals Goodyear's EUR 12.22 (approx. $14.05 per 621 miles). As such, for drivers who frequently drive in wet conditions and want genuine safety without paying a premium price, the Kumho Ecsta Sport PS72 is a very difficult tire to argue against.
Nexen N'Fera Sport SU2
Nexen is a South Korean tire company that has been making tires for more than eight decades. In TyreReviews testing, its N'Fera Sport SU2 finished ninth while beating Goodyear in several areas that matter most to everyday drivers. Moreover, it achieved all of this at EUR 580 ($665), a full EUR 200 ($230) cheaper than Goodyear's EUR 780 ($900). For example, in dry braking, Nexen managed a strong 33.90 meters (111.2 feet), which is quite a bit better than Goodyear's 34.50 meters (113.2 feet).
Wet braking is equally as good at 42.30 meters (138.8 feet), again comfortably beating Goodyear's 42.90 meters (140.7 feet). These braking advantages represent real safety margins that make a tangible difference in real-world situations where quick reactions can save the day. However, one of Nexen's most notable wins over Goodyear is in pass-by noise, recording just 70.60 dB — the lowest figure of all tires tested — compared to Goodyear's already-quiet 70.80 dB.
For drivers who spend long hours cruising on motorways, this is a genuine and appreciable comfort benefit over Goodyear. Lastly, its cost-per-kilometer figure of EUR 12.13/1000 km (approx $13.95 per 621 miles) also beats out Goodyear's EUR 12.22 (approx. $14.05 per 621 miles). Ultimately, these tests have shown that more money does not universally translate to better performance. In this case, Nexen is cheaper upfront, it is also cheaper to run, quieter in certain instances, and stops shorter in both wet and dry conditions.
GT Radial SportActive 2 EVO
When we covered the GitiSport S2+, we also mentioned that it's the same company that makes GT Radial tires. What is arguably even more surprising is that the GitiSport S2+ is not the only Chinese tire that earned a great score. The GT Radial SportActive 2 EVO took eighth place overall, all while being one of the cheapest tires tested at just EUR 550 ($630) per tire. This brand is able to offer decent performance on a budget, and because of that, we even closed out our "21 major tire brands of 2025 ranked" list with GT Radial.
In wet handling, the SportActive 2 records 82.50 kph (51.3 mph) compared to Goodyear's 82.20 kph (51.1 mph). In subjective dry handling, the SportActive 2 earned eight points, exactly the same as Goodyear. We already mentioned how Goodyear's tire performs admirably in terms of road noise thanks to just 70.80 dB in testing; the SportActive 2 is just marginally worse at 71.1 dB. Where the GT truly distances itself is in overall running costs. Its cost-per-kilometer figure of EUR 11.12/1000 km (approx. $12.79 per 621 miles) is the second lowest in the entire test, significantly undercutting Goodyear's EUR 12.22.(approx. $14.05 per 621 miles)
For budget-conscious drivers who still want a tire that finished in the top half of a rigorous 20-tire test packed with the world's most prominent brands, the GT Radial SportActive 2 EVO makes a compelling and wallet-friendly argument. It may not be as capable as Goodyear in all categories, but it does manage to beat it in several key areas, and at EUR 550 versus EUR 780 ($630 versus $900), a full set of four GT Radials still comes in nearly EUR 1,000 ($1,150) cheaper than a full set of Goodyears.