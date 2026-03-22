5 Summer Tires That Outperform Goodyear In Price And Performance

You don't have to know much about tires to know that brands like Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone, and Pirelli sit at the top of the premium tier. Goodyear has also recently earned J.D. Power's top spot as the tire brand of choice for luxury car drivers, beating out both Michelin and Pirelli — a testament to just how far the brand's reputation extends.

However, things are never black and white in the world of tires. While you are generally more likely to enjoy better overall performance with a premium brand compared to a cheaper alternative, there are instances where value brands can punch way above their weight. This means that, although Goodyear may lead the charge, it is not immune to being beaten. The 2026 Autobild Summer Tire Test, as reported by TyreReviews, proved exactly that.

According to overall results, the EUR 780 ($900) Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 managed to rank second, and the tire proved superior in longevity, refinement, and overall consistency. It led the field in projected tread life and managed to finish among the quietest and most comfortable tires in the entire test. That said, this test proves that better performance doesn't always come with a higher price tag — and these five tires are the perfect example.