Nexen Tire Corporation is a South Korean company that's been manufacturing Nexen-branded tires for over 80 years. Originally founded in 1942 under the name Heung-A Tire Company, the company made history in 1956 when it was recognized as the first Korean tire manufacturer. But technically speaking, its local rival Hankook Tire is older since it was established in 1941.

Before the turn of the century, Hueng-A changed its name to Woosung Tire in 1994. Then in 2000, the company rebranded itself as Nexen Tire Corp. The new name was a portmanteau of "next" and "century" to reflect the firm's eagerness for future growth and technological advancement. In 2005, the company took its first step toward expanding its brand overseas with the establishment of Nexen Tire America.

At present, Nexen is already one of the top three tire brands in its home country, alongside Hankook and Kumho. Sales data from 2024 showed the trio comprising 88% of the national market share, beating out international giants Michelin, Continental, Pirelli, and Bridgestone. Outside South Korea, Nexen and its neighboring competitors may not be as prominent, but they have already established an international presence through years of expansion and product development.

Even though Nexen has failed to penetrate the 14 Major Tire Brands of 2025, it's still considered among the most recognizable tire manufacturers because of its wide range of products for passenger vehicles, SUVs, and light trucks.