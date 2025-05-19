Who Makes GT Radial Tires And Where Are They Built?

Given the tempestuous nature of the current economic climate, consumers are more concerned than ever before about not only who makes the products they are purchasing, but where said entity is actually making them. That is, perhaps, more true of automobiles and auto accessories such as tires than it is for almost any product line, and when it comes to automobile accessories, few items come with quite as many manufacturing question marks as tires.

That's true even of brands as prominent in the tire market as those bearing the brand of GT Radial. That name and its distinctive logo have been a fixture among the better budget brands in the tire game for several decades at this point in history. With the continued backing of GT Radial's internationally known parent company, it appears primed to remain a force in the market for the foreseeable future. For those who may not have previously been aware, no, GT Radial is not owned and operated by a wholly independent company. In fact, the brand is owned by Giti Tire, a global entity in the tire game that is based in Southeast Asia.

Giti actually calls Singapore its home, with the company's international base of operations having been set up there in the early 1990s. And yes, the very fact that Giti is headquartered in Singapore raises some obvious questions about where, exactly, the company manufactures the tires bearing the GT Radial logo.

