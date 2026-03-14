The Top-Rated Luxury Tire Brand Is No Longer Michelin, According To JD Power

A key part of the appeal of any great luxury car is its comfortable, smooth ride, but making the most of that ride will require the right tires. A 2025 study by JD Power surveyed luxury car owners to see which manufacturer delivered the most consistently satisfactory luxury car tires, with three manufacturers achieving scores above the segment average. In third place was Pirelli, the historic Italian tire company that's now partly owned by Chinese investors. The second-place spot went to Michelin, with first place in the survey awarded to Goodyear.

This marks a reversal of fortune for the top two brands compared to 2024, when JD Power ranked Goodyear second and Michelin at the top of the table. The 2025 survey didn't elaborate on the potential reasons behind Goodyear's new, higher ranking. However, JD Power's director, Jason Norton, was quoted as saying that "the overall experience of tire traction and handling during poor weather conditions [...] is one of the top customer concerns." He added that "a greater focus on quality" improved the chance that customers would become repeat customers of a tire brand.

The survey asked owners how happy they were with their tire purchases, based on four criteria. According to JD Power, the two most important areas were tire ride and tire wear, but handling and appearance were also taken into account in the ranking.