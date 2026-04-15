12 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made (Judged Solely By Aerodynamics)

Among the ways to judge a car, there are a few metrics we are used to seeing. For the average consumer, one must consider how a car performs in everyday tasks. How much do you spend at the gas station? How many kids, and dogs can fit in the rear seats? How much does it cost? Will it break down after 20,000 miles, or will the infotainment glitch and play one song on repeat? For the gearhead, performance is the question. How fast can it get to 60? What's the braking distance like? Will I embarrass myself at a red light revving with a soft limiter? The concerns vary, as do the measurements in how people judge a car. One area of study, though, is germane to almost every consumer—aerodynamics.

For the consumer, aerodynamics means efficiency. The more harmoniously a car can pass through the air, the less energy it has to burn, which translates to less cash for the owner to spend. For the gearhead, aerodynamics means confidence. Well-designed aero elements help performance cars stay stuck to the tarmac at high speeds, allowing the driver to sling and yank the car in and out of turns without the fear of spinning out. This can be measured by the drag coefficient, where the lower the number, the more aerodynamically efficient the car is. Most cars are good at making themselves slippery, but what about the ones that aren't?