12 DeWalt Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon
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If you are looking for some good quality power tools to add to your collection, consider DeWalt. From LED work lights to circular saws and portable tire inflators, DeWalt has it all. Many online retail platforms stock DeWalt, such as Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's.
However, in this guide, we stuck to Amazon to get you genuine tools for the same or lower prices than competitor platforms — mainly because you can get the tools directly from the DeWalt Store. All these products are rated at 4.2 or above out of five from a minimum of 500 buyers on the retail site, therefore backing up the tool's performance and functionality.
DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw
The DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw features a powerful motor that delivers 5,150 revolutions per minute (RPM) for cutting thick wood. It has a bevel capacity between 0 and 50 degrees to aid in making angled cuts to create decorative edges and more. In addition, it features a 6 1/2-inch 18-tooth carbide-tipped blade, which allows a maximum cutting depth of 2.125 inches at 90 degrees and 1.625 inches at 45 degrees.
Furthermore, the tool has a high-strength aluminum shoe to ensure stability, create accurate cuts along the line, and reduce user fatigue during use. For safety, there's a spindle lock that locks the blade in place as soon as you release the trigger. Rated at 4.6 by 10,880 users, this DeWalt Circular Saw is praised for making smooth, easy cuts even in hardwood.
DeWalt 20V Max Angle Grinder Tool
An angle grinder removes paint and rust, and is also used for grinding and polishing various materials. The DeWalt Angle Grinder delivers 850 watts and 9,000 RPM under no load to execute demanding jobs with ease. Furthermore, a kickback brake automatically slows the tool when an obstruction is detected, greatly reducing user injury.
Additionally, mesh screens block debris from entering the machine, while a clip-on guard keeps you safe from flying sparks and debris. For added leverage and stability, you can attach a side handle. This angle grinder is compatible with 4 and 5-inch wheel blades.
At the time of writing, it is available on Amazon for a discounted price of $159.15 (the list price being $249) and has an impressive 4.8 rating from 9,435 buyers. Customers liked the tool's power and cordless design.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw
Ranked as the number one best seller on Amazon in the Power Jig Saws category, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw is available for $133 at the time of writing. The tool offers a 4-position orbital action (0 to 3) so you can keep control of the speed and quality of the cut depending on the material at hand. For instance, you can select position 3 for cuts where the cutting speed matters more than the finishing on the material.
Moreover, it also has a dust blower to effectively remove dust from your line of work so you can make accurate cuts. With a brushless motor, the jig saw can go up to 3,200 RPM — the speed can be controlled via a variable speed trigger. It has detents at 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 30 degrees, and a positive stop at 45 degrees to let you make beveled cuts. Plus, the no-mar shoe cover keeps the work surface safe against scratches and marks. Overall, 9,300 Amazon buyers have given a 4.8 rating to this DeWalt Jig Saw.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Ratchet
If you are in automotive, plumbing, or similar fields, a cordless ratchet is a must-have for adjusting tight screws and bolts. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Ratchet is a power tool that will have you rethinking your hand tool setup. It can go up to 300 RPM and generate 75 foot-pounds of torque, which makes quick work of tough lugs and nuts. You can easily switch between 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch square drives to cater to a variety of tasks.
Furthermore, it has a sealed head with glass-filled nylon so you can easily slide it into narrow spaces without worrying about damage from solvents and automotive oils. Also, the built-in LED light will brighten up the area for better visibility. What's more, you can switch between forward and reverse motion with a quick press of a switch.
DeWalt Wet and Dry Vacuum
The DeWalt Wet and Dry Vacuum has a 9-gallon poly container that collects the dust and debris without requiring frequent cleanups. The motor can produce a suction force of 5 horsepower to pull solid debris from the surface. You can easily move the vacuum around thanks to the rubberized casters that allow smooth swiveling and a 10-foot power cord to reach extended areas.
It includes three types of nozzles: floor, utility, and crevice, to aid different types of cleaning. Plus, there are two extension wands, washable and reusable cartridge filters, disposable filter bags, and more. This DeWalt vacuum can also clean up liquid spills, which you can drain out using the drain port. It has a rating of 4.6 from 3,391 users and can be used on various surfaces, such as carpets, upholstery, and hard floors.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cut Off Tool
With the ability to work at speeds up to 20,000 RPM, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cut Off Tool can cut through various kinds of materials, such as tiles, plastic, drywall, and more. You can switch among three types of wheels: diamond multi-material, bonded abrasive, and diamond tile. In addition, it has a dust shroud with markings in millimeters and inches so you can adjust the depth of the cut-off tool without requiring additional tools or accessories. The same dust shroud captures the dust and debris released during the cutting job.
It is designed with a bright LED light to illuminate dark spaces. Plus, you can change the direction of the cut — forward or reverse — to align with the type of cut you are working with. The tool holds a score of 4.6 from 3,095 reviewers, with 82% of them being five-star ratings. Amazon customers liked the power and easy-to-handle design.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw Cordless
The DeWalt Reciprocating Saw from the 20V Max XR line of tools is another DeWalt tool to add to your kit. It is built with a variable speed dial through which you can go up to speeds as high as 2,900 strokes per minute (SPM) for rapid cutting of materials, like wood, plastic, pipes, and more. Each stroke length is about 1-1/8 inches for effective power delivery.
The DeWalt Reciprocating Saw is 14.5 inches long, helping it pass through narrow spaces. Weighing only 5 pounds, it reduces hand fatigue during use, while its ergonomic design bolsters grip and control. Furthermore, it has a pivoting shoe that stabilizes the saw against the workpiece to give you more control over the blade's movements, while also protecting the blade by reducing vibrations and bending. The four-position blade clamp allows you to lock the blade in different directions, facing up, down, left, or right, to aid in versatile cutting jobs.
DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light
Flexing a score of 4.8 from over 20,000 customers, the DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light is one of the highest-rated DeWalt tools on Amazon. The flashlight has an impressive 110 lumens and benefits from an ergonomic rubber grip and an integral hook at the back of the head for hands-free use. The head can be rotated 120 degrees to direct the light without changing its placement.
The flashlight runs on one lithium-ion battery (not included) to generate about 11 to 25 hours of runtime, depending on the battery's energy capacity. As per the manufacturer's claims, the LED bulb produces less heat than Xenon bulbs, enhancing the tool's longevity.
DeWalt 20V Max 1/4 Inch Hydraulic Impact Driver
Hydraulic impact drivers work by utilizing hydraulic fluid to create pressure that pushes the fasteners into the target work surface, for instance, metal or steel. The DeWalt 20V Max Hydraulic Impact Driver has a maximum speed rating of 3,000 RPM, while the no-load speed can be as high as 4,200 RPM. You can play with different speed settings via a variable speed trigger, while the direction of the rotation can also be adjusted between forward and reverse motion.
DeWalt claims this hydraulic impact driver has a 57% quieter operation than previous models for noise-sensitive worksites. It is also claimed to generate more torque than other tools in the same class, along with 40% higher driving speed to drive large screws in no time.
There are nine LED lights integrated into the impact driver to brighten up dark work areas. The DeWalt Hydraulic Impact Driver has a 4.7-star rating from 604 buyers on Amazon who liked its low-noise operation and torque.
DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator Portable
A portable inflator is worth keeping in the back of your vehicle for when a tire goes flat in the middle of nowhere, so you can at least pump enough air to reach a repair station. The DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator offers a maximum pressure rating of 160 pound-force per square inch (PSI). You can set the inflator to fill the tires with the desired pressure, and the tool will automatically shut off once the target pressure is reached.
DeWalt offers three ways to power this tire inflator — via a 20V Max battery, a 12-volt DC socket (such as a car's 12-volt socket), or a 110-volt AC connection. The pack, currently available on Amazon for $134.99, also includes a high-pressure tapered nozzle, an inflator needle, a Presta valve adapter, and a 12-volt power cord. You can conveniently store all the accessories in the onboard storage designed on the tire inflator.
Furthermore, the manufacturers also added an LED light to help you fill up tires at night with ease. On Amazon, 17,648 customers have given it an average rating of 4.6 and commented that the inflator is super helpful for leveling up tires to the exact PSI, and not only tires, but the tool also serves well for inflating other objects, such as kids' toys, inflatable balls, and more.
DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander
With the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander, you can smooth out and polish rough surfaces, particularly wood, to give it a finished look or remove rust and old paint from metals. It can produce between 8,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute (OPM) to cater to different types of tasks. The sander has a low-profile design so you can work close to the surface for accurate sanding, plus there's also a side handle to give you more leverage over the process.
For longevity, the tool has a dust-sealed switch, which keeps dust and debris from entering the machine and hindering the motor's performance. Apart from these, there's a dust bag that you can attach to the dust port. Consequently, all the dust produced during the job will be collected in the bag to keep the work area clean.
This orbital sander further has a low-noise operation, as mentioned by several buyers in the Amazon comment section, who gave it a total of 4.7 stars for its efficient sanding performance.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Brad Nailer
The DeWalt Brad Nailer can help you put together two different pieces of wood by driving 18-gauge brad nails within a range of 5/8 to 2-1/8 inches, depending on the size of the nail, to fulfill a variety of woodworking tasks. In addition, you can adjust the depth without requiring any external tools, as well as remove any stuck nails that may obstruct the driving efficiency. It can hold 110 nails at a time, making it useful for large projects.
What's more is that it lets you select between two modes: contact actuation for quicker driving of nails and sequential firing, which is more suitable for slower driving where precision matters more than speed. There is a micro-nose featured at the tip of the nail gun so you can see exactly where you are driving the nail for better accuracy. A built-in LED light also helps in enhancing visibility in the work area.
This cordless power tool has received 4.8 stars on Amazon from more than 6,000 buyers, who commended the lightweight design of the tool and how smoothly it helps in assembling DIY and other work-related wood projects.
Methodology
We focused on several criteria in our research. Firstly, all the products here possess a total score of 4.2 out of five or more from at least 500 reviewers on the official DeWalt Store page on Amazon. Then, we went through the comment section to grab an overview of how the tool has performed under different job tasks and whether it fulfilled the marketed claims.
We also compared the price of each Amazon listing with other reputable retail platforms, such as Home Depot and Lowe's, to ensure that Amazon currently has either the same or the lowest price for the particular tool compared to other sites — though some of them are discounted prices, which might vary with time.