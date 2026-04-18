4 Of The Best iPhone Apps You May Have Missed In 2025
The iPhone has been a mainstay in my daily tech life for over eight years now. During that time, I've come to realize that it's not the latest chip or camera sensors that define its utility for me — it's the apps created by thousands of developers that give the iPhone its signature identity. Whether it's the refined design language, the UI interactions, or the cross-device perks linked to your Apple account, it's the apps that do the heavy lifting.
Now, the easiest way to discover awesome apps is the annual list of App Store award winners. Digging a bit deeper, you can sift through the "Popular Apps" section on the App Store. Then there are lists curated by experts, like our compilation of the best free iPhone apps you should install ASAP. Reddit is another great spot for discovering iPhone apps, but it can quickly get messy with sneakily promoted software and the sheer barrage of recommendations that can pull you into a confusing rabbit hole.
I am a member of numerous such communities, often talk to developers, and test these apps for a living. If you use an iPhone as your daily driver, the following is a selection of apps that will make a meaningful difference in how you use Apple's smartphone or help you get more out of it.
1. Wispr Flow
This entire article was written by AI. Or to put it more specifically, voice AI. Now, speech-to-text apps aren't a fresh breakthrough. But if you've ever tried dictating a message to Siri, the spelling and grammar errors will make you want to pull your hair out. The situation with Google's Gboard isn't too different, though it's a tad better. Wispr Flow feels like an evolution, for multiple reasons. The concept is pretty simple. If you find it tiring to write long emails, or just need something quick to note down an idea in the heat of the moment — but typing it all feels like a drag — this app is a Godsend for you.
I can recommend this app for multiple reasons. First, it's eerily accurate. And I'm not just talking about spellings, but also the appropriate placement of punctuation in the written text, which corresponds to the breaks and flows in your narration. Second, it's pretty good at deciphering accents. I have a decidedly strong Asian accent, and I often pronounce words in a significantly different way than an average American or British person. Wispr Flow handled it pretty well, and the built-in auto-formatting function is a great bonus.
Another reason I love Wispr Flow is that it saves you from the chore of sending voice notes as a text response, which can be a bit uncomfortable for both parties. It almost feels magical, and is one of the truly useful AI products I've used in a while. But what about privacy? While the transcription itself is processed in the cloud to ensure speed and accuracy, enabling privacy mode ensures a strict zero-retention policy. As soon as transcription is done, all the dictation and voice data is instantly removed from the servers. It's a no-retention policy, and none of your data is ever used for AI model training.
2. Adobe Indigo
Adobe introduced Indigo as a test project midway through 2025, and since then, I have used it more than the default camera app on the iPhone for multiple reasons. The biggest draw of this app is that it aims to offer a more natural, SLR-like look to the pictures you take with your iPhone, with the flexibility to get those images in the usual JPEG and RAW formats simultaneously, so you can edit them later. The key focus, as I mentioned earlier, is to give you a natural picture that mimics what you actually see with your eyes.
For example, if you sit in a dark room and there is a strong light outside, what the iPhone does is it takes multiple frames, underexposed and overexposed, and then it merges those frames to give you a final image that is pretty well-lit for the objects outside, as well as those that are dimly lit in the room. In reality, you wouldn't see those shadowed objects as clearly, and Indigo preserves this natural contrast instead of artificially brightening the room.
Project Indigo relies on on-device AI rendering that focuses heavily on achieving a natural look in the frame. In many cases, these images look visibly different from what the default iPhone camera captures. The app also offers a fairly fleshed-out pro mode that lets you use a whole bunch of tools to get more creative control over the final image. But my favorite feature in Project Indigo is the super-resolution system, which combines multiple frames to give you a final picture that is sharper, less grainy, and looks much better than the iPhone's native digital upscaling, especially for zoomed-in shots. It performs dramatically better in low-light scenarios than the iPhone's built-in night camera mode.
3. Focus Friend
I often find myself switching to focus mode on my phone or Do Not Disturb just to avoid the constant chatter from app notifications. But it also comes at the cost of missing important notifications, such as text message alerts from friends and family members or notifications from workplace apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams. And let's not forget the pull, especially from the social media apps. You might pick up your phone to answer a text message, but that one notification from Instagram or another social media app eventually pulls you into a doomscrolling loop, wasting plenty of your productive time.
This is where Focus Friend, an app developed by Hank Green, comes into the picture. Instead of an average productivity app that binds you with a timer or imposes harsh restrictions on app activity, Focus Friend takes a more playful approach, assigning you a virtual buddy that tags along on your work journey. This virtual companion feels almost like an accountability partner where your distractions actually take a toll on your virtual buddy's activities and missions. It's almost a gamified version of the well-known Pomodoro system for timer and productivity apps.
On the functional side, you can block apps, especially if you enable deep focus mode. There are also systems available for enabling break timers. On the more playful side of things, you get access to different kinds of bean skins, room decorations, and live activity progress so that you don't even have to unlock your iPhone. But the best part about Focus Friend is that it turns the entire task of staying focused at work into something playful and emotional, blending it all with a beautiful design you would want to revisit.
4. Showcase
Showcase is one of the best tools for keeping track of the best streaming apps that I have discovered through Reddit. If you are subscribed to multiple streaming platforms and have a running library of TV shows and movies you are locked into, or just leaving on the watch list, this is the app to get. At its core, Showcase is a tracking app that also features smart alerts, a discovery system, and a sharing feature — all wrapped in a beautifully designed user interface.
But the app actually goes above and beyond just serving as a tracking app for your streaming content. For example, there is a calendar syncing system where you can check the release date of a particular film or TV show and add it directly to your personal calendar on the iPhone. It also solves the dilemma of finding content online by telling you which streaming service is currently hosting a desired film or TV show. And to make sure you don't miss any upcoming releases you're planning to watch, the app also lets you set up home screen widgets.
There is also a hide-and-snooze system that lets you remove content from your library that you are not interested in. And while you are discovering new content to watch, the app also has a detailed info segment that offers the same kind of information you would otherwise look up in databases like IMDb. Another aspect that sets this app apart is the discovery function, which is actually curated by human experts instead of just being an algorithmically driven feed that is personalized based on your watch history. And yes, you can go totally ad-free, as well.