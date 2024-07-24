The 6 Best Text-To-Speech Software Options For 2024 (Free & Paid)

If you're online in any capacity, chances are good a big chunk of your time is spent reading through mountains of content. Whether you find yourself scanning through articles, tutorials, emails, or books on a regular basis, there's no denying how exhausting and time-consuming it can be to go through lengthy walls of text on your screen. Doing so extensively can lead to digital eye strain – a problem that has seen a spike since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, there are many text-to-speech programs out there that can cut down your reading time and up your productivity. As the name implies, these software options take words and convert them into clear audio. Advancements in generative AI within recent years have upped the functionality and natural-sounding quality of many of these programs, allowing for a more versatile range of tasks. Whether you have accessibility needs, want something that will read through your work and catch typos, or simply need instructions read aloud to you while you're working, you have no shortage of excellent options to choose from.

Let's take a look at some of the most recommended picks out there today — both free and paid — to determine which text-to-speech software will work best for you.