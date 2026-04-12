5 Laptops With Better Features Than A MacBook Pro

MacBooks have always enjoyed praise from buyers, but the switch that Apple made to its in-house silicon truly put its laptops on a whole new level. The entry-level MacBook Neo, powered by an iPhone chip, and the MacBook Air both provide impressive features and a battery that lasts all day. However, those looking for serious power have always considered the MacBook Pro. The newest in Apple's catalog of laptops is powered by the M5 series of chips with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You can deck it out with the M5 Max, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage.

This makes it one of the most powerful laptops you can buy, but the MacBook Pro also does well in other areas. It has a 120Hz Mini LED screen, speakers with punchy bass, and a trackpad that's best-in-class. All of this makes the MacBook Pro a reliable machine. While it covers all the basics exceptionally well, Apple's devices aren't really known to have the most exciting set of features — and the MacBook Pro is no different.

If you venture out into the sea of Windows laptops, you will be overwhelmed at first. However, you will soon realize that having options isn't really a bad thing. In fact, certain laptops that rival the MacBook Pro in terms of performance also tend to offer features that it lacks. From a secondary screen to unmatched user repair and upgradability, here are five laptops with exciting features that you won't find on a Mac.