5 New Costco Tech Items To Add To Your Cart For April 2026

Costco doesn't just sell bulk food items and 48 packs of toilet paper. The giant warehouse retailer has a pretty impressive electronics section as well. One of the first things that you might notice when you visit your local store is the giant display of televisions from some of the biggest and best major TV brands on the market. It doesn't stop there, though. The company's electronics inventory is absolutely massive, carrying everything from fitness watches and smartphones to robot vacuums and home security solutions. The affordability and warranty coverage on offer also make a compelling case for why there are certain electronics you should try to buy from Costco, if only for purely economic reasons, not to mention the sheer convenience of getting them while you do your grocery shopping.

What's more, Costco is constantly expanding its inventory. Dozens of new tech products are added to the company's lineup every year. Some are just newer models replacing products already on the shelves, while others are brand-new gadgets sure to excite tech fans. Costco outlets are massive, though, and you probably don't want to spend hours roaming those concrete floors to see what new items they've added every time you visit the store. By taking a look at the new products sections on the company website, we can get a good look at what new electronics you might be able to find tucked away at your local store.