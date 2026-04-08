5 New Costco Tech Items To Add To Your Cart For April 2026
Costco doesn't just sell bulk food items and 48 packs of toilet paper. The giant warehouse retailer has a pretty impressive electronics section as well. One of the first things that you might notice when you visit your local store is the giant display of televisions from some of the biggest and best major TV brands on the market. It doesn't stop there, though. The company's electronics inventory is absolutely massive, carrying everything from fitness watches and smartphones to robot vacuums and home security solutions. The affordability and warranty coverage on offer also make a compelling case for why there are certain electronics you should try to buy from Costco, if only for purely economic reasons, not to mention the sheer convenience of getting them while you do your grocery shopping.
What's more, Costco is constantly expanding its inventory. Dozens of new tech products are added to the company's lineup every year. Some are just newer models replacing products already on the shelves, while others are brand-new gadgets sure to excite tech fans. Costco outlets are massive, though, and you probably don't want to spend hours roaming those concrete floors to see what new items they've added every time you visit the store. By taking a look at the new products sections on the company website, we can get a good look at what new electronics you might be able to find tucked away at your local store.
1. Apple Studio Display
Costco has been carrying Apple products for a while now. It's a great place to pick up a MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, but the retailer hasn't always sold some of the more specialty items that the tech company manufactures. For instance, Apple makes some truly incredible computer monitors, and one of the most impressive models currently available is the Apple Studio Display. The original version launched all the way back in 2022, but a new model came out in 2026 and has recently been added to Costco's catalog.
This is a 27-inch 16:9 5K Retina Display specifically designed for the Mac Studio desktop computer, though it also makes a solid option for the Mac Mini or Mac Pro. This means it's designed to handle professional workloads and creative projects, with specs to spare. The monitor has 14.7 million pixels, 600 nits brightness, support for over a billion colors, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating. Aside from the screen itself, the display features a built-in 12MP ultra-wide Center Stage camera, a three-mic array for audio, a six-speaker sound system, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-C ports, and comes standard with a tilt-adjustable stand (though you can configure it with a height-adjustable stand or a VESA mount adapter instead).
All of this adds up to a display that boasts staggering visual specs while also costing less than you might think when compared to Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR. Costco has just started selling the Apple Studio Display for $1549.99, which is actually a tiny bit cheaper than buying it directly from Apple itself. Costco also offers AppleCare+ directly from the store, so you can get full coverage for the display without visiting the Apple Store.
2. Vornado Strata 8C Omni High Velocity Fan
Getting yourself a quality indoor fan is an affordable way to make the summer heat much more bearable. You can pick up a standard box fan for $30 that will get the job done, but there are a few more dynamic models out there that can offer a good deal more in terms of style and customization. If that's something you're looking for, you'll be pleased to learn that Costco has recently started carrying a new fan with some pretty neat features.
The Vornado Strata 8C Omni High Velocity Fan isn't just a set of spinning blades with a speed dial. This fan has multi-axis oscillation, meaning it can oscillate on both a panoramic horizontal axis in 90- or 180-degree ranges and a vertical axis in 60- or 90-degree ranges. It features 99 different speed settings via touch controls, an optional Breeze mode, a 12-hour timer with auto-shutoff, and a stylish yet easy-to-clean removable grille plate and blade set. In addition to the touch controls built into the fan, you can also control it via an included RF magnetic remote. Despite its compact size (10-inch x 11-inch x 14-inch), this fan is recommended for covering 300-499 sq. ft., making it ideal for a decently sized bedroom, office, or living area.
This fan is currently listed as "Online Only" on the Costco website. It has a $99.99 MSRP, but you can get it for significantly cheaper at Costco, where it retails for $79.99. Better yet, that price also includes shipping and a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
3. Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Automations can help save you a lot of time and effort when it comes to maintaining your home, and one of the biggest additions you can make to any smart home is a good robot vacuum. Costco sells several of these from many of the best major robot vacuum brands, including models from iRobot, Roborock, Shark, Dreame, and several others. One of the newest additions to the retailer's inventory is the Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop. This might not look all that different from many of the other models on the market, but it has a few features that make it pretty cool.
This robo vac has an advanced AI-based obstacle-avoidance system designed to recognize over 200 different kinds of objects using the built-in dual 136-degree cameras, locate obstacles with millimeter-level accuracy, and avoid them while still cleaning as close as possible. Anyone who's spent a lot of time pulling loose charging cables and discarded socks out of their vacuum's brush roll knows exactly what kind of a game-changer that is.
While the vacuum itself boasts 18,000Pa suction and a floating, tangle-free DualFlow brush, the mopping system has a couple of cool features as well. Their EdgeSwing design helps them clean along the edge of the wall where other robots might miss, and they have a 12mm auto-lift capability to keep them off floor mats and carpet.
This vacuum-and-mop bot's starting price was $1,299.99, but Narwal lowered it to $999.99. Costco has that beat, though, selling the Narwal Freo Z10 for just $799.99. This is another "Online Only" product, though Costco does offer free shipping and handling.
4. Shokz OpenFit 2 SE Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds
It's hard to beat the sheer convenience of wireless earbuds, and the technology is becoming increasingly advanced. Some models are emphasizing noise-canceling tech to help people drown out their surroundings, but that isn't necessarily the best option for everyone.
Costco has recently started selling the Shokz OpenFit 2 SE Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds, which have been ranked among the best open-ear headphones currently on the market. These have an open-ear design meant to help users maintain situational awareness — a particularly important safety feature for running and jogging near traffic. These feature a flexible earhook design, weigh just 9.4g each, and are coated in a layer of soft silicone for comfort during long listening sessions. They have two built-in AI-assisted microphones for calls, support MultiPoint pairing, are IP55 water-resistant, and have app functionality. Shokz states that these can run for 11 hours of listening time on the buds alone, with a total 48-hour runtime with a fully charged case, and that the case can be fully charged in just 60 minutes.
In terms of sound, these boast the company's DualBoost Technology, which Shokz promises will bring you "bigger, better, more dynamic open-ear sound." OpenBass 2.0 and DirectPitch 2.0 add additional sound-boosting tech, promoting fuller sound with less audible leakage.
These earbuds are sold both in Costco stores and on the company's digital storefront. They retail for $162.99 at Costco, which is a bit cheaper than their $179.95 MSRP.
5. Pioneer PSX615 700W All-In-One Party Speaker with Auracast
Pioneer has been one of the biggest names in audio engineering for decades, making everything from car stereos that make your smartphone into a clever dashboard touchscreen to DJ monitors that are ready to blast the roof off.
One of the company's newer products to come to Costco is the Pioneer PSX615 700W All-In-One Party Speaker. This is a chunky 29-inch x 21-inch x 13-inch Bluetooth 5.4 speaker with a built-in 15-inch woofer that delivers heavy bass and big, booming audio, perfect for outdoor entertainment. This is further enhanced by a Bass Boost setting and six EQ presets that let you easily customize the audio, with Kontrol App support for even more tinkering options. This has five input modes: Bluetooth, USB playback, FM radio, AUX input, and microphone support. The speaker also comes with a wireless microphone, allowing you to use it as a monitor for karaoke, announcements, and live performances.
But aside from the substantial audio, there are a few style elements that might make this speaker a popular choice for parties as well. The speaker features 15 programmable lighting modes that illuminate the RGB LED panels across its face, and it supports Auracast, allowing you to wirelessly link multiple speakers together for even bigger sound. It also has wheels in the base and a pullout handle like a rolling suitcase, making it easy to set up and pack out. Additionally, it comes with a 53-inch telescoping speaker stand.
Costco sells this beauty online and in stores for $249.99, a full $100 cheaper than it is at other major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart.