5 Cool Flags Flown On US Navy Ships Besides The Stars And Stripes

As noted, with the likes of the USS Gerald Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln, there have been a lot of U.S. Navy ships named after American presidents. It's not simply about those who have held the highest office in the land, though. Take the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr., for instance, a guided missile destroyer of the Arleigh Burke class and one of the more recent additions to the Navy's arsenal of ships. Its now-retired namesake Colonel Harvey C. Barnum Jr. was a member of the Marine Corps and is a proud Medal of Honor recipient.

The ship's battle flag, Task & Purpose notes, is also designed as a tribute to the colonel, featuring a formidable grizzly bear. It's an intimidating and imposing sight in its own right, of course, but it serves a secondary function: Those with whom the colonel served knew him well for his words of wisdom, including the pithy "If you're going to be a bear, be a grizzly." Sailors who will serve on the vessel, of course, will surely be inspired to do so boldly, fiercely, and uncompromisingly, like the grizzlies that the former colonel wants them to be. There are few more intimidating flags on the seas than this one, that's for certain.

As for the ship itself, it's designed to take on a broader combat role, allowing it to combat a range of nautical threats from above and below the waves, and is set to be commissioned in April 2026. It will be stationed at Norfolk, Virginia, having arrived at the Naval Station there in March.