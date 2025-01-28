5 U.S. Navy Ships Named After American Presidents

Names have power. It's common practice for the U.S. Navy to name its warships after the country's principles, such as Freedom or Independence, or admirable character traits like Diligence. These names evoke certain images and emotions. Naming a ship seems like a simple task, but a name can tell a whole story, and the Navy wants to tell the right one. Using the name of a significant person, such as the president, is oftentimes the right one. It's only natural that the U.S. Navy would name its ships after individuals who had an impact on the country. Using a person's name is a tradition that spans back to the continental era.

The Continental Navy started it by naming its vessels in such a way that showed pride in its British origins. Its first ship was named after Alfred the Great, the king of Wessex. While the image of the United States military is one of intimidation for its world adversaries, it's also one of honor. It likes to honor historical figures who made an impact on the country in one way or another by naming ships after them. One type of historic figure perfect for a naval vessel is the President of the United States.

Of the 10 Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, seven are named after a U.S. president, and the Ford-class carriers continue this tradition. However, it's not just carriers. Submarines, both attack and ballistic missile ones, have been named after some of the most memorable presidents, with destroyers bearing their names, as well.

