How Many USS George Washington Aircraft Carriers Have There Been & Are Any In Service?

It's common practice for the United States Navy to reuse names for different ships. Just as there have been more than one USS Enterprise, there has been multiple USS George Washington's. The most suitable names for naval vessels are based on impactful, historical figures. Somebody like the Commander in Chief of the Continental Army and the first President of the United States is the perfect name for a representative of the United States of America.

Throughout the history of the United States Navy, there have been a total of four ships to bear the name George Washington. Of those four, there has only been one aircraft carrier, the George Washington (CVN-73), and it's still in use today. That's not to be confused with a slew of other ships simply named "Washington." If those ships were included, it would be a total of 10 ships.

The vessels named after George Washington have come in various shapes and classes, from an old 1800s frigate with cloth sails to a modern day aircraft carrier, launching fighter jets into combat zones. Here's a brief history lesson on the four USS George Washington ships.