5 Telltale Signs You're Probably A Bad Driver

Few people believe they are bad drivers, which is exactly why terrible drivers remain blissfully unaware that they are menacing the road. In 1981, a Stockholm University study found that the majority of drivers reported having "above average" driving and safety skills. This wasn't a one-off, either, as a 2021 study by five researchers at the University of Hong Kong and Linköping University reaffirmed the widespread tendency to overstate one's abilities.

Try an experiment the next time you're in a group setting. Ask people what they'd rate their own driving skills, and you'll probably receive answers ranging from "above average" to "excellent," which can't be true. By math and logic, most drivers have to be "average", as that's the definition of the word.

This cognitive dissonance — as the researchers call it — happens because bad driving rarely results in fiery crashes and police chases on TV. It happens every day, through many small failures like poor spacing, inconsistent speeds, late or harsh braking, hesitant decisions, and more such minor problems. Together, these small, irritating problems endanger everyone on the road. Also, all of the signs on this list are objectively measurable failures in vehicle control, not just driving preferences. With all that said, here are five worryingly common signs of a bad driver.