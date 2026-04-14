5 Of The Largest US Air Force Bases Outside America

The United States first established a permanent military facility outside the U.S. in the late 19th century. While it would eventually go on to become the country with the most international air force bases, foreign military installations didn't play a major part in the country's global strategy until much later. World War II changed the world forever — it was the beginning of the nuclear era; it took women out of the home and into the workforce; it brought about major scientific and technological advancements; and it ushered in the Cold War.

If you're too young to remember the Cold War storylines that plagued 1980s television and movies, here's a brief recap: dubbed the Cold War because it never descended into conventional warfare, this was a conflict between the Soviet Union and Western democratic nations, including the U.S., that attempted to thwart the spread of communism. It's defined by the nuclear arms race, the space race, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the fall of the Berlin Wall. It also changed how America operates abroad. While we established hundreds of overseas bases during World War II, those were never intended to be permanent. However, the Cold War prompted the U.S. to maintain and expand its presence internationally.

These bases, which support America's global defense posture, serve several functions. They house both personnel and equipment; they detect and defend against "adversary threats" to the U.S.; they maintain, repair, and overhaul equipment, including aircraft and ships; and they provide training and exercise for both American and allied soldiers. The U.S. Air Force maintains bases all around the world, including Guam, Norway, Singapore, Germany, and more. Here are five of its largest overseas bases.