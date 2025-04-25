How Much Did It Cost The Military To Build The B-29 Superfortress? (And Why Was It So Expensive?)

It's no secret that military machines like bombers cost a lot of money, but every so often, something truly pricey rolls off the assembly lines. During World War II, defense industries across the planet cranked out thousands of ships, airplanes, tanks, bullets, and canteens — whatever was needed for the war effort. Aircraft like Boeing's biggest achievement, the B-29 Superfortress became one of the most storied vehicles of WWII, and they weren't cheap. In fact, the program to build the B-29 was more than the entire cost of the Manhattan Project ($2 billion).

The program to build a nuclear bomb cost less than the aircraft that dropped them on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. At the time of its development, some called the B-29 program "the $3 billion gamble." While that may not seem like a lot of money these days (for defense spending), it was a lot in the 1940s. Adjusting for inflation, the final cost, which was $3.7 billion in 1940, amounts to $84.5 billion in 2025.

That included around $9 million for development costs before the bomber left the assembly floor. The cost of the first 14 B-29s delivered in 1941 for testing cost the U.S. Army $1.4 million each, or $32 million in 2025 dollars. As is common with weapon systems like the B-29, costs eventually came down, but not so much that building them became inexpensive. The B-29 remains the most expensive aircraft project of the war, and a lot went into making the bomber into one of the most legendary planes of WWII.

