Can A Missile From Iran Reach The US?

With tensions in the Middle East heating up in 2025, as Israel and Iran traded missiles, and with the United States taking direct involvement in June, resulting in an attack on three nuclear sites, many around the world are concerned. It's well known that Iran has a massive arsenal of missiles, and it's already fired a small portion of its stockpile at Israeli cities. As things heat up on all sides of the conflict, many in the West can't help but notice that Iran has a huge supply of missiles at its disposal that it's more than willing to use against its enemies.

It's logical to worry, now that the U.S. isn't merely sitting on the sideline in the conflict. Iran boasts a stockpile of some 3,000 ballistic missiles of varying types, which doesn't include the nation's land-attack cruise missiles it's developing at great speed. Given the sheer number of Iranian missiles, some may fear strikes against targets in the United States, but there's little cause for concern, thanks to the vast distance between the two nations.

As of 2025, Iran doesn't possess any missiles capable of covering the distances between the United States and itself. While it has several models of medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM), it possesses no intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), so the homeland is safe for now. What isn't safe are the tens of thousands of American personnel and assets spread throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, many of which are well within the reach of Iran's missiles.