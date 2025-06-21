How Many Missiles Does Iran Have?

When Israel launched missile strikes hitting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian targets on June 13, 2025, killing over 320 people, including 20 senior military officials, it ignited a long-simmering conflict between the Middle East's two preeminent military powers. These strikes came just a day after the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency declared that Iran had breached its nonproliferation obligations for the first time in two decades. This cited noncompliance with international investigators and a rising stockpile of enriched uranium, which the global body claimed was approaching weapons-grade levels. In the week that followed, the two countries exchanged a volley of retaliatory strikes, hitting civilian, military, and infrastructure targets alike, and causing nearly 700 deaths to-date. With the specter of the United States' two-week decision deadline hanging over the conflict, many have begun to wonder how long Iran's ballistic stockpiles can hold up in a conflict with its military rival.

Controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), one of Iran's three military branches under the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian arsenal is an eclectic mix of short and medium-range missiles, employing various propulsion types, ranges, and payloads. Mostly deployed by the IRGC's naval and aerospace divisions, Iran's stockpile has steadily increased since the 1980s, when a conflict with Iraq underscored its lack of retaliatory strike capabilities. In the four decades since, Tehran has built the largest missile arsenal in the Middle East despite Western sanctions, even converting an old cargo ship into a cruise missile-equipped aircraft carrier. At the time of writing, it's estimated that Iran has over 3,000 missiles, in multiple variations.