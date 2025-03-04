Iran Finally Has An Active Aircraft Carrier - But It's Incredibly Unusual

When most people think of modern aircraft carriers and the nations that use them, they likely consider the 11 such vessels sailing for the U.S. Navy. The other nations with two or more carriers include China, France, Italy, Japan, Egypt, and the U.K. These massive warships host thousands of personnel and can cost billions of dollars to develop, build, and operate. This keeps carriers beyond the reach of many countries.

Iran is now a member of the illustrious global aircraft carrier club, having launched the IRIS Shahid Bagheri in February 2025. There are several different types of aircraft carriers, but Iran opted to try something new: a drone carrier. Ship-launched drones aren't a new phenomenon, but Iran has doubled down by creating an aircraft carrier that seems primarily designed to launch unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) isn't limiting the vessel to drones, as it can also be used to launch and recover helicopters. The Shahid Bagheri is also armed with and capable of launching cruise missiles. The carrier hasn't been at sea long enough to pick up any barnacles, so not much is known about its capabilities. Still, some information has been revealed since work on the vessel began — here's everything we know about the Shahid Bagheri.

