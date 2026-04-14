3 DeWalt ToughSystem Products That Outshine Milwaukee Packout In Price And Features

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DeWalt ToughSystem and Milwaukee Packout are two of the biggest names in the modular toolbox market, and both are among the highest-rated brands of modular, portable toolboxes. However, neither is known for being especially affordable. DeWalt has a few different tool storage lines, while Milwaukee seems to have focused on expanding the Packout series and offers a lot of different compatible products. If you're looking for properly cheap options, you might be better served by Ryobi's Link storage system, which is built with affordability in mind and is constantly being updated with new products.

Overall, it's hard to say which modular toolbox system you should go with, but there are a few products where a mix of extra features and lower price makes DeWalt a clearly preferable alternative to Milwaukee. While this article focuses on containers, like toolboxes and backpacks, DeWalt sells quite a few cheap and fully-featured organizers, too. Some, like the affordable Small Parts Organizer, are not in the ToughSystem line, but might still be worth considering, since DeWalt sells adapters that allow some of its other modular systems to connect to it.