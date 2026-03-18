Home Depot Is Selling This Highly-Rated DeWalt Organizer For Just $11
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"DeWalt storage solution" makes us think immediately about the DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0, the brand's new premium modular toolbox system. However, the 10-Compartment Pro Small Parts Organizer by DeWalt, currently on sale for just $10.97 at Home Depot (down from $16.97), is a different beast. Compatible with some DeWalt boxes, namely the Deep Pro, the Shallow Pro, and the 20-Compartment Pro organizers, this box is designed for holding small bits, fasteners, and other small material that would otherwise dance around your bigger toolbox. Since it's quite small, at about 17.5 x 3 x 6.5 inches, you might even use it as an organizer to carry inside your toolbox.
This product has a lot of great reviews on Home Depot, where 2,776 users have rated it for an average of 4.7 stars out of five. However, these reviews refer to all the members of the Pro Organizer family, including much more expensive boxes. That makes it hard to tell just how much users love the $11 organizer in particular, even though a handful of positive user reviews sport pictures of the smaller box, mentioning the durability and being waterproof in particular as highlights. We should mention that DeWalt makes no promises when it comes to water resistance, but user experience seems to show it can deal with some splashes just fine.
The stackable DeWalt Pro organizers line
Of course, being part of DeWalt's Pro line of stackable storage solutions, the 10-Compartment Pro Small Parts Organizer becomes much more useful when combined with these other products. The 20-Compartment Small Parts organizer is one of the least exciting, since it's basically two 10-Compartments organizers stuck together. The Deep Pro Organizer, on the other hand, comes with ten cups, which, on top of being about 13 inches deep, can be easily removed — something you can't say about the $11 version. There is also a six-slot organizer with fairly deep cups and a 12-Compartment Flip Bin with cups that tilt toward the user rather than coming out (though they can also be removed from their box). All of these products can be stacked on top of each other for easier storage and transport.
What makes the Pro Small Parts Organizer special, even in its lineup, is how the dividers, which can create as many as 10 discrete sections, can be moved and removed as you like. You could create a large space in the center and four smaller enclosures in the corners, or leave the top half as a single, connected section to store large-ish tools and divide the bottom into five small boxes to store fasteners.
However you do it, the Plastic 10-Compartment Pro Small Parts Organizer comes with a clear lid — a useful feature for a product like this — which is supposed to seal the compartments, so everything stays where it belongs during transport. The brand makes no promises on the resistance of this tool, beyond the polycarbonate lid being labeled "heavy duty," but DeWalt's limited lifetime warranty seems confident it will last you a while.