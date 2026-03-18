Home Depot Is Selling This Highly-Rated DeWalt Organizer For Just $11

Of course, being part of DeWalt's Pro line of stackable storage solutions, the 10-Compartment Pro Small Parts Organizer becomes much more useful when combined with these other products. The 20-Compartment Small Parts organizer is one of the least exciting, since it's basically two 10-Compartments organizers stuck together. The Deep Pro Organizer, on the other hand, comes with ten cups, which, on top of being about 13 inches deep, can be easily removed — something you can't say about the $11 version. There is also a six-slot organizer with fairly deep cups and a 12-Compartment Flip Bin with cups that tilt toward the user rather than coming out (though they can also be removed from their box). All of these products can be stacked on top of each other for easier storage and transport.

What makes the Pro Small Parts Organizer special, even in its lineup, is how the dividers, which can create as many as 10 discrete sections, can be moved and removed as you like. You could create a large space in the center and four smaller enclosures in the corners, or leave the top half as a single, connected section to store large-ish tools and divide the bottom into five small boxes to store fasteners.

However you do it, the Plastic 10-Compartment Pro Small Parts Organizer comes with a clear lid — a useful feature for a product like this — which is supposed to seal the compartments, so everything stays where it belongs during transport. The brand makes no promises on the resistance of this tool, beyond the polycarbonate lid being labeled "heavy duty," but DeWalt's limited lifetime warranty seems confident it will last you a while.