8 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Michelin Tires
Michelin is one of the most established tire brands on the market, offering world-class performance and durability in most major segments. Consumer Reports names various different Michelin tires as the best of the best, including the Defender2 for smaller cars, the CrossClimate2 for mid-sized SUVs, and the Pilot Sport All Season 4 for those looking for a balance of performance and usability. But while Michelin's tires tick most boxes, there's one thing holding them back: the price.
You certainly get what you pay for with Michelin, as its tires usually last an incredibly long time without losing grip. If your budget doesn't include the top-range brands, though, you're still in luck. The budget to mid-range market has plenty of brands aiming to offer tires that can compete with the likes of Michelin at sometimes lower costs, potentially offsetting the performance differences that only the French manufacturer can provide. Whether it's a summer performance tire or off-road tires, one of the following eight brands should be the right fit for you.
Firestone
Regarding direct competition to Michelin, Bridgestone is always up there, no matter which tire type you compare. However, the price difference isn't that big, despite Michelin still usually coming out ahead. Like many major tire manufacturers, Bridgestone has a few key sub-brands under its wing, one of which is Firestone. Utilizing its parent company's technology and designs for its own tires, Firestone competes in the same segments as Michelin, albeit with much lower price tags.
For summer tires, the Pilot Sport 4 S is the flagship model for Michelin, with the smallest sizes priced at $240.99 per tire. Firestone's answer to this is the new Firehawk Indy 500 V2, which comes in at a much lower $185.99 per tire for the same size. Using things like the brand's ENLITEN tech, aimed at improving efficiency and longevity, as well as having a multi-round connecting tread block, the design keeps the Indy 500 V2 among the best in the summer segment.
Elsewhere, Michelin's Defender 2 has received no shortage of well-deserved praise, but the Destination LE3 can be bought for $155.99 compared to $179.99 for the same-size Michelin tire from places like Tire Rack. This tire has roughly 100 more reviews, averaging the same 4.5 out of 5 stars as the Defender 2.
Kumho Tires
There are a few Asian tire manufacturers that earn a spot next to Michelin, the first of them being South Korean-based Kumho Tires. Entering the U.S. market in 1975, the brand has developed into one of the most popular and reliable in the budget to mid-range areas of the market, covering much of the same ground as its more expensive rivals. Among the current lineup, the Solus all-season models are the ones that essentially lead the brand's image. They are more affordable than the high-end tires in the segment, but looking at the stats, they don't fall far behind.
One massive benefit that these tires have over the likes of the Defender2 is the availability of smaller wheel sizes, going down to 13 inches. This subsequently makes them much cheaper, at a minimum of around $85, but even similar sizes come in well below their Michelin alternative at $147 for 17-inch tires. A 75,000-mile warranty also isn't uncommon for a variety of Kumho's tires, providing confidence that, despite the lower cost, they'll remain effective for almost as long as the best in the business.
Outside of the all-season segment, Kumho offers a wide range of summer and all-terrain options, some of which are designed specifically for electric cars. Consumer ratings are also strong, with plenty of tire models achieving above four out of five stars on outlets like Walmart.
Dunlop
Very few of the affordable alternatives to Michelin focus as much on performance as Dunlop. Recently sold by Goodyear to Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Dunlop should have you covered if you're looking for summer, all-season, or winter tires that pack an extra punch. Primarily, though, Dunlop's most competitive tires fall into the first two segments when pitted against the more expensive Michelins.
If you drive a standard passenger car, Dunlop offers its range of Enasave all-season tires, which come in at a minimum of $133.80 as standard from Tire Rack. At the time of writing, the Enasave 01 can be bought for as low as $95.82 for the smallest 14-inch model. This tire is also used frequently as original equipment for cars prioritizing efficiency, but it may not last as long as the likes of the Defender 2, with a lower UTQG rating of 340.
For larger vehicles, the expansive Grandtrek range is likely to have an option to fit your wheels, with all-terrain options alongside the all-season ones. Dunlop is heavily marketing its new Blue Response A/S all-season tires, which use design aspects like silica particles to improve grip in the wet and can be fitted to rims between 14 and 20 inches. The stronger 80,000-mile warranty and 820 UTQG rating bring Dunlop much closer to the very best from Michelin, priced between $105 and $253 at Tire Rack.
Falken
Falken is one of the major Japanese tire manufacturers that undercuts Michelin, with a focus on performance on a similar level to Dunlop. The brand's ultra-high-performance range in the various segments is where most of its efforts are concentrated, in the form of the Azenis line. You have the choice between all-season and summer tires, all sitting at different points on the performance spectrum. The top-spec RT660+ comes with a tread pattern to simulate on-track grip on regular streets.
Despite its nature, the RT660+ manages to come in well below Michelin's Pilot Sport Cup 2 at the same size, with the former costing $373.57 for the smallest 19-inch tire and $424.99 for the latter. Still expensive, but not necessarily cheaper for a full set.
The same sentiment is shared throughout Falken's lineup, though, with more standard all-season tires like the FK460 A/S sitting at a minimum of $161 on Tire Rack. Receiving an excellent score in both wet and dry performance from the outlet (in the same category as its Michelin alternative) makes Falken's tires well worth it if performance is a top priority. Falken is also one of the leaders in the all-terrain segment, with the Wildpeak lineup stepping further into off-road territory compared to what Michelin offers.
BFGoodrich
This next brand is a little ironic, as it's one of the manufacturers that Michelin itself owns. BFGoodrich is one of the most popular names in the American tire industry, with one of the most acclaimed histories within the off-road segment. It's effectively Michelin's off-road-focused subsidiary, even though the parent company also makes its own tires for tougher terrain.
Don't expect BFGoodrich tires to come with all the cutting-edge features that Michelins do, but both brands benefit from Michelin's broader R&D resources, contributing to competitive performance at more affordable price points.
If you're looking for tires that can handle serious off-roading, going for a set of BFGoodrich tires would still likely be the best move, even if they cost the same as the closest Michelin tire. If you drive a pickup or large SUV, the popular All-Terrain, Mud-Terrain, and HD-Terrain lineups come with aggressive, deep-tread designs engineered for the toughest conditions, a handful of which also come with the three-peak mountain snowflake certification.
If you drive something smaller, BFGoodrich still produces less extreme tires like the Radial and Advantage Control all-season tires, as well as a relatively small selection of summer tires as well.
Toyo Tires
While a lot of attention is put on Toyo Tires' off-road and all-terrain lineups, the manufacturer still produces a range of tires that compete directly with Michelin at a lower price point. Toyo is one of the older tire manufacturers to come from Japan, being founded back in 1945. With decades of experience across the various segments, the strong user reviews within every segment aren't much of a surprise.
For summer tires, the Proxes Sport 2 is the new and improved version, updating its asymmetric tread design to add more strength and overall contact with the tarmac, with a starting price around $30 less than its Michelin Pilot Sport alternative.
The Proxes Sport A/S+ is the best you can get at the moment for all-season performance, and it has an even bigger price gap compared to Michelin. The Proxes Sport A/S+ goes for $147.13 per tire at Tire Rack, whereas the equivalent-size Pilot Sport All Season 4 sits at around $230. Looking at the specs, the Toyos aren't far behind with this tire, with a UTQG rating of 460 compared to Michelin's 540.
We've mentioned before that while Michelin does make its own off-road tires, this isn't the focus for the brand. Toyo's renowned Open Country line should certainly be considered alongside the likes of Bridgestone for the utmost performance in the toughest conditions.
GT Radial
GT Radial's lineup is a little more widespread than some others on this list, offering a good selection of tires for smaller cars up to large SUVs. But performance is once again one of the main focuses for almost every tire the brand makes, despite being one of the lower-cost brands on this list.
The Champiro line is the brand's primary product, currently offering high-performance summer tires and all-season tires under the same banner. The UHP A/S is GT Radial's answer to the Pilot Sport All Season 4, but with a lower price point of $129.99 as standard.
A selection of comfort-focused all-season tires are also available for solid price points, as are the brand's all-weather tires such as the Maxclimate. You get the three-peak mountain snowflake rating with these tires, along with a solid 60,000-mile warranty from GT Radial.
To compete with Michelin's LTX range, GT Radial offers the Adventuro, with the top-spec ATX costing around $200 for smaller sizes. For how well-equipped these tires are, with deep stair-step grooves and wide shoulder channels, it's easily one of the best value-for-money options in the segment.
General Tire
The final manufacturer on this list is also a well-known brand in the U.S.: General Tire. Owned by Michelin's biggest rival, Continental, General Tire is now 111 years old, having had plenty of time, to say the least, to become one of the leading brands across various segments.
As do most parent companies, Continental gives General Tire some of its technology, which unsurprisingly gives the subsidiary an edge for all-season and all-weather models among the mid-range brands, unlocking class-leading-inspired performance at lower costs compared to Michelin in particular.
If you drive an SUV or truck, the Grabber lineup of all-season tires would be the best choice, offering a wide range of slightly different options to best suit your needs. Some are geared more towards comfort, and others like the Grabber ATP are both all-season and all-terrain for maximum versatility.
At a minimum of $214.99, it's still $30 less than the Michelin Defender LTX M/S2, which isn't rated for severe snow conditions like General's offering. For smaller cars, the AltiMAX is the Grabber's equivalent, with some options costing as low as $99.99 at Tire Rack for the RT45 model.
Methodology
To select the brands for this list, we first made sure that they offer a similar lineup to Michelin and then looked at the pricing to see how much each brand charges in comparison. For quality cross-checking, we looked at outlets such as Tire Rack that have thousands of stored reviews, and made sure all brands have consistently solid scores.