8 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Michelin Tires

There are a few Asian tire manufacturers that earn a spot next to Michelin, the first of them being South Korean-based Kumho Tires. Entering the U.S. market in 1975, the brand has developed into one of the most popular and reliable in the budget to mid-range areas of the market, covering much of the same ground as its more expensive rivals. Among the current lineup, the Solus all-season models are the ones that essentially lead the brand's image. They are more affordable than the high-end tires in the segment, but looking at the stats, they don't fall far behind.

One massive benefit that these tires have over the likes of the Defender2 is the availability of smaller wheel sizes, going down to 13 inches. This subsequently makes them much cheaper, at a minimum of around $85, but even similar sizes come in well below their Michelin alternative at $147 for 17-inch tires. A 75,000-mile warranty also isn't uncommon for a variety of Kumho's tires, providing confidence that, despite the lower cost, they'll remain effective for almost as long as the best in the business.

Outside of the all-season segment, Kumho offers a wide range of summer and all-terrain options, some of which are designed specifically for electric cars. Consumer ratings are also strong, with plenty of tire models achieving above four out of five stars on outlets like Walmart.