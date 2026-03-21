This BFGoodrich Tire Changed Off-Roading Forever In The 1970s
When picturing an off-road oriented truck or 4x4, what are some thoughts that come to mind? A lift kit with increased suspension travel, that's a given, or maybe even camping gear if you're going overlanding. One universal mainstay of all of these is the specialized off-road tire, and possibly the most famous of them all is the traditional BFGoodrich Radial All-Terrain T/A, a tire which celebrates its 50th birthday in 2026. Yes, really — BFGoodrich debuted this universally-beloved tire some 50 years ago, an incredible milestone to reach for any automotive part, much less something as vital and technically demanding as tires.
It's not hyperbole to say that this tire revolutionized the world of off-roading, providing the footprint for everything from basic all-terrain 4x4s like Jeep CJs and Ford Broncos, all the way up to Baja desert racers. It was present at the inception and popularization of desert racing as a sport, in fact, a point of pride reflected in the tire's earliest advertisement campaigns. But what's so special about it? After all, off-road tires existed well before BFGoodrich entered the chat.
What makes this tire special isn't in its specialization, but rather its lack thereof. Unlike other dedicated off-road tires, the Radial All-Terrain T/A is a radial. In fact, it was the world's first off-road radial tire. This grants an unparalleled level of capability versus previous tires, providing adequate grip on both on and off-highway surfaces, though lacking the exceptionalism of dedicated tires for these surfaces. Let's take a deep dive and explore the tire's history and what makes it so special that people continue using it to this day.
A tire developed from motorsports
BFGoodrich is no stranger to auto racing; in fact, the company was the first in the world to assemble a street-legal radial racing tire, the BFGoodrich Tirebird in 1969. Several years later, the 1973 Oil Crisis struck a death blow to the Muscle Car Era, but motorsports continued unabated, and that includes off-road racing, and one of the most well-known and infamous races of that era was the Baja 1000. First run in 1969, the race encompasses a brutal 934-mile course through the Mexican desert. It was for this event, which BFGoodrich called America's most torturous race, that the company first developed the Radial All-Terrain T/A.
There was one problem plaguing the off-road community — a lack of flexibility. Up to that point, all tires were either specialized for on or off-highway use, but nothing could do both. The tire market had a hole, and that provided a lucrative business opportunity for an enterprising company with racing expertise. So in 1975, the American tire manufacturer approached Baja racer Frank "Scoop" Vessels to test out a new design they were creating for the demanding race. Scoop obliged the request, fitting his Ford F-100 with the first Radial All-Terrain T/A, and ultimately securing wins in both the 1977 Baja 500 and 1000.
Marketing had a field day after these victories, advertising the Radial All-Terrain T/A as a 4x4 tire that was compliant for the road — quiet, smooth, and refined, with a long tread life to boot. It helped that the tire was bold and distinctive, with its aggressive pattern, radial construction, and distinctive white lettering, which BFGoodrich says made it a hot-ticket and iconic package.
A continuing legacy
The success of the BFGoodrich Radial All-Terrain T/A didn't diminish whatsoever in the following years. In fact, it served as the basis upon which the company has built a long and storied line of tires for different market segments, with the centerpiece remaining that same pivotal tire from 1976 — albeit with some updates since then, of course. These days, the Radial All-Terrain T/A is in its fourth generation, debuting in 2024 with the KO3 pattern, which the company claims has a 50,000 mile warranty, 15 percent better wear performance, and 20 percent more durability on gravel roads versus the KO2.
BFGoodrich is also expanding its portfolio to celebrate the tire's 50th anniversary, offering the All-Terrain T/A in 12 additional sizes ranging from 30x9.50R15/Cs; up to 35x12.50R22/Es as part of the KO3 Phase 8 launch package. This latest tire incorporates all the usual bells and whistles we've come to expect after 50 years of innovation, though it still features that same durability and iconic look that made the original so beloved.
Let's not forget BFGoodrich's racing commitments, which are still ongoing — in fact, the American manufacturer is the current sponsor of the SCORE Baja 1000. As such, these tires are virtually ubiquitous in the race, dominating the highest classes and remaining a perennial favorite among competitors. Moreover, because they maintained the same general look since 1976, they're one of the few modern tires that still look correct on classics, tthough they're still not dedicated classic car tires.