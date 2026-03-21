This BFGoodrich Tire Changed Off-Roading Forever In The 1970s

When picturing an off-road oriented truck or 4x4, what are some thoughts that come to mind? A lift kit with increased suspension travel, that's a given, or maybe even camping gear if you're going overlanding. One universal mainstay of all of these is the specialized off-road tire, and possibly the most famous of them all is the traditional BFGoodrich Radial All-Terrain T/A, a tire which celebrates its 50th birthday in 2026. Yes, really — BFGoodrich debuted this universally-beloved tire some 50 years ago, an incredible milestone to reach for any automotive part, much less something as vital and technically demanding as tires.

It's not hyperbole to say that this tire revolutionized the world of off-roading, providing the footprint for everything from basic all-terrain 4x4s like Jeep CJs and Ford Broncos, all the way up to Baja desert racers. It was present at the inception and popularization of desert racing as a sport, in fact, a point of pride reflected in the tire's earliest advertisement campaigns. But what's so special about it? After all, off-road tires existed well before BFGoodrich entered the chat.

What makes this tire special isn't in its specialization, but rather its lack thereof. Unlike other dedicated off-road tires, the Radial All-Terrain T/A is a radial. In fact, it was the world's first off-road radial tire. This grants an unparalleled level of capability versus previous tires, providing adequate grip on both on and off-highway surfaces, though lacking the exceptionalism of dedicated tires for these surfaces. Let's take a deep dive and explore the tire's history and what makes it so special that people continue using it to this day.