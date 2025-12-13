Are Bridgestone Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says
When selecting the right tires for your vehicle, it's important to have all the facts. This can mean hours of Googling random sites and hoping for some information to inform your decision. Consumer Reports (CR), which recently rated high-quality cheap tires, can be a helpful resource. So, if you're considering Bridgestone tires over Michelin, the CR's Best Tire Brands of 2025 rates Michelin higher. In fact, it's ranked in first place.
CR's 2025 tire ratings have Michelin on top of 29 other tire brands, with a total score of 72. Michelin received high marks for a variety of factors, including grip, handling, and long tread life in nearly every category. Popular Michelin models like the CrossClimate2, which is the favorite of some drivers, and the Defender2, were among the tires tested in the report. Bridgestone, on the other hand, is in the 10th spot, with a rating of 64. While Consumer Reports doesn't provide detailed information for Bridgestone models, the score does suggest the brand is reliable overall.
CR evaluates tires across several different categories, including all-season, all-terrain, SUV, and ultra-high-performance, among others. CR uses a testing system that measures a tire's capabilities, including braking, comfort, handling, hydroplaning resistance, snow traction, and more. These tests are performed at a variety of locations, from an ice skating rink to a road course. Only the tires that earn high marks in both performance and safety get an official Consumer Reports recommendation.
Bridgestone faced challenges in 2025
According to J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, Bridgestone continues to be a strong brand in the industry. This is based on overall driver satisfaction, especially in the truck and SUV categories. In fact, the brand finished third in the truck/utility category, right behind Michelin in second and Hankook in first. J.D. Power's study was compiled from survey results from nearly 27,000 owners.
But those owners did reveal some troublesome warning signs for major tire brands. Overall satisfaction and loyalty aren't what they used to be, with many drivers reporting performance issues after only two years of use. In fact, according to Consumer Affairs, Bridgestone specifically has had its share of complaints from customers about longevity. Some of those customers said their tires didn't last one year. Bridgestone has also had several recalls for certain models in 2025, with one issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, recalls and consumer pushback may not necessarily be an indictment of Bridgestone tires as a whole.
Bridgestone faced many issues in 2025, including government tariffs, a highly publicized cyberattack, and lower demand for truck tires. However, the company attempted to address these problems by taking steps to protect profit margins and ensure efficient operations. Bridgestone also began pushing Firestone, one of the four tire brands it owns, as a way to help stay on course moving forward.