Are Bridgestone Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says

When selecting the right tires for your vehicle, it's important to have all the facts. This can mean hours of Googling random sites and hoping for some information to inform your decision. Consumer Reports (CR), which recently rated high-quality cheap tires, can be a helpful resource. So, if you're considering Bridgestone tires over Michelin, the CR's Best Tire Brands of 2025 rates Michelin higher. In fact, it's ranked in first place.

CR's 2025 tire ratings have Michelin on top of 29 other tire brands, with a total score of 72. Michelin received high marks for a variety of factors, including grip, handling, and long tread life in nearly every category. Popular Michelin models like the CrossClimate2, which is the favorite of some drivers, and the Defender2, were among the tires tested in the report. Bridgestone, on the other hand, is in the 10th spot, with a rating of 64. While Consumer Reports doesn't provide detailed information for Bridgestone models, the score does suggest the brand is reliable overall.

CR evaluates tires across several different categories, including all-season, all-terrain, SUV, and ultra-high-performance, among others. CR uses a testing system that measures a tire's capabilities, including braking, comfort, handling, hydroplaning resistance, snow traction, and more. These tests are performed at a variety of locations, from an ice skating rink to a road course. Only the tires that earn high marks in both performance and safety get an official Consumer Reports recommendation.