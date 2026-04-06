4 Ryobi Link Products That Outshine Milwaukee Packout In Price And Quality

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While Milwaukee is generally known for making powerful, heavy-duty tools, some of the products in its modular Packout system have fallen short in one way or another. In the past, we've mentioned a few products, such as its Packout Backpack, which was definitely not worth the money due to its poor construction and abysmal reviews. Because of this, not all segments of its Packout system are worth the premium price point.

If you're still on the fence about getting into Milwaukee's modular storage, you may have considered investing in its competitor, the Ryobi Link system, instead. Although Ryobi's offerings don't rank very highly on our list of portable toolbox brands, it's important to evaluate the Link system as a whole, including its wall storage rails and individual components. After all, each person will have different priorities based on their workspace, workflow, and the tools that they need to store.

While the Ryobi Link storage system has its own share of problems, including durability issues, it does have some promising products worth giving a second look. Since it generally offers products at a much lower price point, it may be worth it for certain garage owners on a budget, dealing with limited wall space, or looking for unique features. If you're wondering which Ryobi Link products outshine Milwaukee's Packout, here are some options that may make you change your mind.