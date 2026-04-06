4 Ryobi Link Products That Outshine Milwaukee Packout In Price And Quality
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While Milwaukee is generally known for making powerful, heavy-duty tools, some of the products in its modular Packout system have fallen short in one way or another. In the past, we've mentioned a few products, such as its Packout Backpack, which was definitely not worth the money due to its poor construction and abysmal reviews. Because of this, not all segments of its Packout system are worth the premium price point.
If you're still on the fence about getting into Milwaukee's modular storage, you may have considered investing in its competitor, the Ryobi Link system, instead. Although Ryobi's offerings don't rank very highly on our list of portable toolbox brands, it's important to evaluate the Link system as a whole, including its wall storage rails and individual components. After all, each person will have different priorities based on their workspace, workflow, and the tools that they need to store.
While the Ryobi Link storage system has its own share of problems, including durability issues, it does have some promising products worth giving a second look. Since it generally offers products at a much lower price point, it may be worth it for certain garage owners on a budget, dealing with limited wall space, or looking for unique features. If you're wondering which Ryobi Link products outshine Milwaukee's Packout, here are some options that may make you change your mind.
1. Ryobi Link Wall Rails
While modular systems are meant to be efficient, we've mentioned how many users think the Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit is way too expensive. Because of the cost of entry, it may not be ideal for ordinary people who just need a good-enough wall storage solution for a lot of tools. For those just getting started, you'll likely get more bang for your buck with the Ryobi Link Wall Rails. Milwaukee's Packout Compact Wall Plate, its smallest offering, costs about $30 at Ace Hardware. Aside from not shipping with any accessories, the smallest plate can handle up to 50 lbs when mounted to a wall. On the other hand, Ryobi Link's 33-inch Wall Rails are sold as a pair for just under $27, with a weight capacity of 75 lbs per foot.
Not to mention, Ryobi sells several Link Wall Storage Kits with different attachments. For example, the 7-piece Wall Storage Kit has three types of hooks for utility and power tools, as well as a double bin organizer. For about $65, you can enjoy the benefits of a functional modular system that you can expand in the future. Another consideration is that the Packout wall system uses a wider, vertical approach with its compact mount measuring 20 inches by 10.25 inches. In comparison, the Ryobi Link is more linear, with each rail measuring 33 inches by 6.5 inches, making it more flexible for placement in tighter spaces.
2. Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box
On the surface, the rolling tool boxes from Ryobi Link and Milwaukee Packout have a lot in common. Both are designed for impact resistance, have IP65 dust and water resistance, and have 9-inch all-terrain wheels. However, the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box seems to have won for three key reasons: interior space, handle height, and price.
One important thing to consider is that Milwaukee's Packout Rolling Tool Box can hold significantly more weight at 250 lbs, which is 50 lbs more than Ryobi's 200 lbs load capacity. But the Ryobi Link wins in interior space by a couple of inches, measuring 15 inches by 20.5 inches by 13.5 inches. In comparison, the Packout version measures 14.6 inches by 19.1 inches by 13.9 inches. Additionally, the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box's telescoping handle extends to 30 inches, while the Packout model reaches 25.6 inches, both with the collapsed handle, which can make a difference if the maximum vertical stack height matters to you.
Overall, both options are highly rated. For just under $100, the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box boasts a 4.8-star rating from more than 300 customers on the Ryobi website. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Rolling Tool Box has been rated about 4 stars by more than 540 customers on the Milwaukee website. Although it does enjoy a 4.8-star average rating from more than 10,000 Home Depot buyers, it's sold for $139.
3. Ryobi Link 20 oz. Stainless Steel Green Tumbler
Although most people don't immediately associate modular storage systems with reusable drink containers, both Ryobi and Milwaukee have released their own versions. In fact, Milwaukee offers over 20 types of Packout-compatible drinkware, including plastic bottles, insulated bottles, and insulated tumblers. For a direct comparison, the Milwaukee Packout 20 oz. Tumbler retails for $32.99 on Ace Hardware, where it has an average rating of 4.8 stars from 30 reviewers. On the other hand, Ryobi's 20 oz. Link Stainless Steel Tumbler isn't available on the market yet, so it doesn't have any reviews. However, on the official Ryobi website, it is listed at just under $25.
On the surface, both have all the features you'd expect from steel tumblers, such as being dishwasher-safe and featuring double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold or hot throughout the day. But while Milwaukee's drinkware products are designed to twist and lock in place on top of its rolling tool kit setup, Ryobi's Link system actually offers a more intuitive approach to its wall mount. In particular, the Link Tumbler's integrated carabiner lets you hook it up to everything from your tool bag when you're on the go to the Link Rails inside your garage. It also boasts a leak-proof design, which can help prevent moisture-related damage at your job site.
4. Ryobi Link One+ Battery Shelf
For its power tool lines, both manufacturers make 18V battery systems: the Ryobi 18V One+ and the Milwaukee M18. Because of this, it's no wonder that their modular storage systems have a home for their battery packs, too. The Ryobi Link ONE+ Battery Shelf retails for about $15, while the Milwaukee Packout M18 Battery Rack at Home Depot costs around $25. Despite the $10 price difference, they share the same 20 lb weight capacity and can store up to four batteries at a time. However, one key difference between the two battery storage options is that the Ryobi Link holds batteries horizontally, which gives it a shelf-like feel. Alternatively, Milwaukee's Packout Rack is vertical and uses a clip-in feature. With this, you can fit two battery racks in a single Packout compact wall mount.
In terms of general ratings, neither option has many reviews yet. On the Milwaukee website, the Packout M18 Battery Rack has an average rating of 4.1 stars based on seven user reviews. However, it seems to be doing well on other retail platforms. For example, on Amazon, it's an Amazon's Choice product and has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 50 people. That said, the Link ONE+ Battery Shelf isn't too far behind with a rating of 4.4 stars from seven customers on the Ryobi website.
How we selected these products
To make a fair comparison between the two modular storage systems, we listed similar items from both the Milwaukee Packout and Ryobi Link product lines. Apart from noting the estimated price differences, we also identified scenarios where the Ryobi Link alternatives may be a better bargain, such as when you have space, budget, or workflow limitations. In addition to the general average ratings from their official websites and online retail platforms, we also mentioned shared features and those that set them apart in real-world applications. Lastly, we noted objective ways the Link product lines have surpassed the Packout options, such as telescoping height, interior space, and innovative add-ons like carabiners.