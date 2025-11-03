Is Milwaukee's Packout Rack Kit Worth The Expensive Price? Here's What Users Say
Milwaukee Tools is as respected a name as you're likely to find in the consumer tool arena. But for those who've been buying up Milwaukee-branded gear over the years, finding the best ways to keep said gear safe and secure is a constant battle. However, it's one that Milwaukee has offered a solution for via its lauded Packout storage system. If you are, somehow, not familiar with Milwaukee's Packout gear, it's essentially an elaborate system of modular storage boxes and containers designed to stack and go when you're on the run.
Whether you're a Packout newbie or a fan of the TTI-owned brand looking to beef up your own storage setup, you might be interested to know that the brand has seemingly gone full supernova with its latest addition, the Packout Rack Kit. That kit is primarily positioned as an in-vehicle storage solution for those who work in the commercial sector. If you count yourself in that lot, Milwaukee claims that installing the kit in your own work truck could increase your productivity in significant and potentially lucrative ways, as it is designed to contain any Packout product you need to take with you on the job.
You may, however, need to book a significant amount of extra work to pay for it, as Milwaukee's Packout Rack Kit is currently selling for $1,999.99 through retail outlets like The Home Depot. And according to some customers, it may be an absurdly overpriced addition to your Packout setup.
Some Milwaukee fans are passing on the pricey Packout Rack Kit
As of this writing, Milwaukee's Packout Rack Kit holds a meager 1.7 stars out of 5 rating on The Home Depot website. We should tell you, however, that the kit has only been available for a few months, and that the low rating is from just 10 user reviews. It's also not entirely clear how many of the reviews are from actual customers. Given Milwaukee's status as one of the major power tool brands, this Packout Rack Kit should offer the quality to justify its exorbitant price. But even still, it's likely telling that nine reviews out of the lot are of the 1-star variety.
Not surprisingly, the most common complaint in the reviews is the price, with many noting that $2,000 is unreasonable for a single rack. One review even goes on to point out that if you were looking to fully trick out a proper work van with the Milwaukee Rack Kit, you'd likely need at least three, bringing the overall cost to well north of $6,000. There are just as many Milwaukee Tools fans on Reddit who cannot comprehend the kit's pricing.
As noted, not all reviews are bad, with the lone 5-star reviewer on The Home Depot noting that the versatile rack kit has been a game-changer for their plumbing operation. Pro reviewers from the Ohio Power Tools YouTube channel agree that the price may be prohibitive, but view the Packout Rack Kit as a worthy investment if your operation can support the cost.
