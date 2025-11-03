Is Milwaukee's Packout Rack Kit Worth The Expensive Price? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee Tools is as respected a name as you're likely to find in the consumer tool arena. But for those who've been buying up Milwaukee-branded gear over the years, finding the best ways to keep said gear safe and secure is a constant battle. However, it's one that Milwaukee has offered a solution for via its lauded Packout storage system. If you are, somehow, not familiar with Milwaukee's Packout gear, it's essentially an elaborate system of modular storage boxes and containers designed to stack and go when you're on the run.

Whether you're a Packout newbie or a fan of the TTI-owned brand looking to beef up your own storage setup, you might be interested to know that the brand has seemingly gone full supernova with its latest addition, the Packout Rack Kit. That kit is primarily positioned as an in-vehicle storage solution for those who work in the commercial sector. If you count yourself in that lot, Milwaukee claims that installing the kit in your own work truck could increase your productivity in significant and potentially lucrative ways, as it is designed to contain any Packout product you need to take with you on the job.

You may, however, need to book a significant amount of extra work to pay for it, as Milwaukee's Packout Rack Kit is currently selling for $1,999.99 through retail outlets like The Home Depot. And according to some customers, it may be an absurdly overpriced addition to your Packout setup.