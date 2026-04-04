5 Clever Uses For Car Jacks (Besides Lifting Your Car)

A car jack is usually just a dusty, single-purpose tool, hiding in the trunk or under a seat — maybe a hydraulic bottle jack, a floor jack, or a scissor jack. You probably only pull it out when you get that dreaded flat tire. It's a tool of sheer, controlled force, built to beat gravity and lift thousands of pounds of steel and rubber with little elbow grease.

We rarely put this power to use around the house. The problem isn't that you don't have the tools for tough home jobs; it's that you don't recognize the huge strength hidden in a tool you already own. You probably just see it as a specialized machine for car maintenance, and nothing else.

This way of thinking stops you from solving common problems that seem to need specialized, expensive equipment, like professional-grade jacks or heavy-duty construction gear. Instead of costly rentals or calling a contractor for what seem like huge tasks, the answer often sits in your car's trunk. Your car jack is one of the most underrated and versatile heavy-lifting tools you've got, so you should start using it like one, instead of relegating it to your vehicle.