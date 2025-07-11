Hydraulic Vs. Screw Jacks: What's The Difference Between These Mechanic Tools?

Hydraulic jacks and screw jacks serve the same basic purpose, allowing mechanics to lift and support heavy loads in the shop. That said, there are some pretty major differences in how they work, the way they perform, and when exactly they're used. From changing a flat tire at home to lifting an entire building, you should know which jack works best in each scenario so you can work smarter, not harder.

The biggest difference between hydraulic and screw jacks lies in how they actually generate their lifting power. Hydraulic jacks operate using Pascal's principle: That pressure applied to a confined fluid is transmitted uniformly in all directions. These jacks are made up of a hydraulic pump connected to one or more cylinders that are filled with oil. When pressure is applied (either via a lever or a motor), the fluid is forced into a larger piston chamber, causing the piston to rise and lift the load. Hydraulic jacks only need a small amount of input force to generate a massive amount of output force — in the greatest instances, up to 750 tons.

On the contrary, screw jacks rely solely on mechanical power. These jacks lift as you turn a threaded rod via a ratcheting handle or a gear system. The rotational motion is converted into linear movement, which raises or lowers the load accordingly. Because of their self-locking threads, screw jacks can hold a load of over a hundred tons in place without continuous input or additional braking required.