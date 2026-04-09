The Best Mass-Market SUV Brand For Dealer Service In 2026, According To JD Power

In the recently released JD Power 2026 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, one mass-market SUV brand topped all others. And even though JD Power combined SUVs and minivans into one category, the brand that came in first place does not sell any minivans. That brand is Subaru, which, with a few exceptions, is a brand mostly made up of SUVs. Subaru also did very well in the 2025 version of the JD Power CSI Study, being selected as the mass market car brand that owners trust most for service.

The JD Power 2026 U.S. Customer Service Index Study, in which Subaru ranked highest in the mass-market SUVs/minivans category, gave the brand a top-rated score of 887 points out of a possible 1,000. Following Subaru in the JD Power CSI rankings in this category were Nissan in second place with 885 points, and Buick in third with 882 points. Then came Honda with 880 points, Ford with 879 points, GMC with 878 points, Chevrolet with 876 points, Dodge with 872 points, and Mazda with 871 points, which was also the average score in the mass-market SUVs/minivans category. Those brands that fell below the average score, in descending order, were Mitsubishi and Toyota, tied at 870 points; Hyundai, 854 points; Kia, 851 points; Jeep, 850 points; and Volkswagen, last at 846 points.

The JD Power 2026 U.S. CSI Study covered 51,228 survey responses from lessees and registered owners of vehicles between one and three years old. The survey period ran from January through December 2025.