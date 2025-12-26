This Is Subaru's Cheapest Compact SUV For 2026

American buyers are paying near-record amounts for their new cars, with the average sale price hovering close to $50,000. However, there are still plenty of affordably priced new cars on the market, including multiple models from Subaru. Anyone looking for a new car for less than $30,000 could opt for the brand's Legacy sedan or its Impreza hatchback — or, if they're looking for a small SUV, the Subaru Crosstrek should tick all the right boxes. It starts from $28,415 (including a $1,420 destination fee) for 2026, making it the cheapest SUV in the brand's current lineup.

The base trim is powered by a traditional 2.5-liter Boxer engine, but a hybrid powertrain is also available in higher trims. The Sport Hybrid is the cheapest trim to benefit from electrification, starting at $35,810. During our first drive of the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid, we called it "a no-brainer buy" because the electric motors made the car feel smoother on the road and accelerated more quickly at low speeds. Even better, the car's all-terrain capabilities weren't at all affected by the inclusion of the electric motors and battery.

Buyers looking for the most off-road-capable version of the Crosstrek will want the Wilderness trim, which starts at $35,215 for 2026. It does not offer an electrified option, but it does add beefy Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires and a lifted suspension that increases ground clearance to 9.3 inches.