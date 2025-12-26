This Is Subaru's Cheapest Compact SUV For 2026
American buyers are paying near-record amounts for their new cars, with the average sale price hovering close to $50,000. However, there are still plenty of affordably priced new cars on the market, including multiple models from Subaru. Anyone looking for a new car for less than $30,000 could opt for the brand's Legacy sedan or its Impreza hatchback — or, if they're looking for a small SUV, the Subaru Crosstrek should tick all the right boxes. It starts from $28,415 (including a $1,420 destination fee) for 2026, making it the cheapest SUV in the brand's current lineup.
The base trim is powered by a traditional 2.5-liter Boxer engine, but a hybrid powertrain is also available in higher trims. The Sport Hybrid is the cheapest trim to benefit from electrification, starting at $35,810. During our first drive of the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid, we called it "a no-brainer buy" because the electric motors made the car feel smoother on the road and accelerated more quickly at low speeds. Even better, the car's all-terrain capabilities weren't at all affected by the inclusion of the electric motors and battery.
Buyers looking for the most off-road-capable version of the Crosstrek will want the Wilderness trim, which starts at $35,215 for 2026. It does not offer an electrified option, but it does add beefy Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires and a lifted suspension that increases ground clearance to 9.3 inches.
Small differences on paper, big differences on the road
Although the Crosstrek Wilderness is the best trim for off-roading, it's probably not the best trim for most Crosstrek buyers. This is partly because it's down on power compared to the Crosstrek's hybrid trims, with the gas powertrain making 180 horsepower while its hybrid counterpart offers 194 horsepower. During our first drive in the car, we also found the Wilderness felt slightly less refined on asphalt than the hybrid we tested.
After spending more time with the car for our full review of the latest Crosstrek Hybrid, we found the differences to be even more pronounced. The hybrid felt considerably more engaging to drive than its gas-powered counterpart, both during congested urban commutes and when cornering on free-flowing back roads. It was also notably more efficient, although we didn't get close to hitting Subaru's claimed efficiency figures. While the automaker rates the car for 36 mpg combined, we saw around 29 mpg combined.
One of the few downsides of the Crosstrek Hybrid, particularly the top-spec Limited Hybrid trim, is that buyers concerned primarily with space could get a larger Subaru SUV for a similar price. A base-spec 2026 Forester starts from $31,445 (including a $1,450 destination fee), while the freshly redesigned 2026 Outback can be bought for as little as $36,445, a mere $30 more than the Crosstrek Limited Hybrid. While the base Crosstrek remains the brand's cheapest SUV, opting for a higher trim significantly increases its price and puts it in direct competition with other, roomier Subarus.