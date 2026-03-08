The Mass Market Car Brand Owners Trust Most For Service, According To JD Power

If you're in the market for a new car, there's a good chance you're considering ownership aspects like brand reputation. It's often critical to choose a vehicle company with a good track record for servicing their vehicles so you can avoid headaches in the future, after all. With that said, J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study revealed that there's one mass-market vehicle brand that customers trusted the most for providing good levels of service.

The research study ranked how consumers evaluated their service experiences at the various dealerships where they took their vehicles for maintenance, repairs, and tires. Researchers focused on both mass-market vehicle brands and luxury brands, and the the winner in the mass-market category was Subaru. The Japanese automaker received an overall customer satisfaction index ranking that beat out major competitors like Mini and Honda, and it also took the top spot in the vehicle-specific rankings for both mass-market cars and for for SUVs and minivans. Buick took fourth place, and Mazda rounded out the top five.

The study uncovered some major issues that bedeviled the dealership service industry nationwide and for all brands. Primary among these was the length of time that customers had to wait for a service appointment, something that has not improved appreciably compared to the previous two years of this study. Another major issue was the gap in satisfaction between dealer service of electrified vehicles, whether EVs or PHEVs, and internal combustion engine vehicles, with owners of mass-market EVs reporting scores 51 points lower than those given to mass-market ICE vehicles. This was attributed to a shortage of properly-trained dealership personnel who can diagnose and fix problems with electrified vehicles.