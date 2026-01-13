This Automaker Leads Customer Satisfaction For Mass-Market Car Sales, According To JD Power
We all want something a little different when buying a new car. If you've got a large family, you probably want heaps of space, clever storage solutions, and numerous entertainment options to keep everyone happy on longer drives. If, however, you work in the city and commute during rush hour, you'll more likely be interested in economy and compact dimensions. Gearheads shopping for a weekend car, though, will be more likely to favor an engaging driving experience, with precise handling and a fruity soundtrack to accompany the drive.
So it's difficult to pinpoint one thing that all car buyers want, although there are a few attributes we all want. One is reliability; nobody wants their car to break down, so it's important to be aware of the most reliable automakers when shopping for something new in 2026. Another valuable attribute is customer satisfaction. Regardless of which of the aforementioned camps you belong to, customer satisfaction is important, as it essentially boils down to whether you actually enjoy the buying process or not. No one wants to shell out $50,000 or so, and leave feeling anything other than totally satisfied.
That's why J.D. Power's Sales Satisfaction Study is so interesting, as it highlights exactly which automakers are delivering satisfaction to their customers. If they rank highly, it's likely safe to assume that buyers feel they've got the deal they wanted, the sale was handled smoothly, and that they'd shop from the automaker again in the future. J.D. Power determines the performance of each automaker by scoring them on the following six categories, and in this order of importance: delivery process, dealer personnel, working out the deal, paperwork completion, dealership facility, and dealership website. Buick tops J.D. Power's list for mass-market cars, while Porsche comes out on top for premium brands.
Buick buyers are the most satisfied, according to J.D. Power
J.D. Power divides its findings into two categories: premium and mass-market. Premium automakers tend to rank higher, hence the separation, and it seems fair to us. Buyers of premium cars will probably expect more from the buying experience due to the increased costs, but that doesn't mean mass-market brands can't get it right too.
Buick tops the charts with an impressive score of 827 out of 1,000 — a score based on the aforementioned qualities. The industry average for mass-market brands is 798, and the brand beneath Buick, Subaru, comes close with a score of 823. For reference, the industry average for a premium brand is 824, so Buick is currently delivering what J.D. Power might consider a premium buying experience. At the bottom of the rankings are Kia, Toyota, and Chrysler.
Buick's current crop of offerings is fairly minimal and streamlined. Every choice is an SUV or crossover in 2026, and while there are only four models — the Envista, Encore GX, Envision, and the range-topping Enclave that we test-drove just last year — the automaker does cater well to differing budgets. The Envista and Encore GX sit right around $30,000 at base price, while the Envision is a smart middle-of-the-road model at just north of $50,000, and the Enclave sits slightly higher, with a starting price of exactly $60,000, dealer and destination fees excluded.
If you have deeper pockets and require a really special buying experience, then head over to Porsche. The German brand tops the charts on the premium side of things, with a score of 855, notably higher than any other of the brands ranked by J.D. Power this year.