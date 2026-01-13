This Automaker Leads Customer Satisfaction For Mass-Market Car Sales, According To JD Power

We all want something a little different when buying a new car. If you've got a large family, you probably want heaps of space, clever storage solutions, and numerous entertainment options to keep everyone happy on longer drives. If, however, you work in the city and commute during rush hour, you'll more likely be interested in economy and compact dimensions. Gearheads shopping for a weekend car, though, will be more likely to favor an engaging driving experience, with precise handling and a fruity soundtrack to accompany the drive.

So it's difficult to pinpoint one thing that all car buyers want, although there are a few attributes we all want. One is reliability; nobody wants their car to break down, so it's important to be aware of the most reliable automakers when shopping for something new in 2026. Another valuable attribute is customer satisfaction. Regardless of which of the aforementioned camps you belong to, customer satisfaction is important, as it essentially boils down to whether you actually enjoy the buying process or not. No one wants to shell out $50,000 or so, and leave feeling anything other than totally satisfied.

That's why J.D. Power's Sales Satisfaction Study is so interesting, as it highlights exactly which automakers are delivering satisfaction to their customers. If they rank highly, it's likely safe to assume that buyers feel they've got the deal they wanted, the sale was handled smoothly, and that they'd shop from the automaker again in the future. J.D. Power determines the performance of each automaker by scoring them on the following six categories, and in this order of importance: delivery process, dealer personnel, working out the deal, paperwork completion, dealership facility, and dealership website. Buick tops J.D. Power's list for mass-market cars, while Porsche comes out on top for premium brands.