5 Gadgets You Can Plug Into Your TV's HDMI 2.0 Port

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For TV owners, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) technology is the gateway to accessing endless content and maximizing your viewing experience. Whether it's watching films from physical media, streaming content via your preferred subscription platform, or playing games, there are plenty of gadgets you can connect for the perfect entertainment setup in your home.

Apart from investing in the right HDMI cable, choosing the right port makes all the difference. Depending on how old your TV is, you can expect anything from the legacy HDMI 1.0 to even the most recent HDMI 2.2. However, while there's a big jump in terms of quality between HDMI 2.1 and 2.0, there are plenty of gadgets that can still work perfectly with your HDMI 2.0 port. This is great news if you aren't so particular about getting the best picture possible. In fact, unless you're a hardcore gamer or have a TV made for high resolution, it's likely you'll be able to get the most out of what you already have without HDMI 2.1 or 2.2 ports.

To help you get the most out of your existing HDMI 2.0 port, we've listed broad categories of gadgets that work with it. Next, we share specific models that either maximize the port's capabilities or still offer a great viewing experience despite the bandwidth limits. To learn how we selected the models that work well with HDMI 2.0 ports, you can skip to our methodology at the end.