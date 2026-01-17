Always Plug These Devices Into Your TV's HDMI 2.1 Port

The main type of device that you should hook up to an HDMI 2.1 port is a game console. The PlayStation 5 Pro is the only current console that includes support for proper 8K output, but most run their games at 4K or 1080p, both of which the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch 2 support. With the resolution headroom of HDMI 2.1 and its ability to run high refresh rates, your gaming experience will look just right.

Speaking of monitors, if your monitor has HDMI 2.1, it'll be a good alternative for your graphics card. Most GPUs include both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs on the back, and while DisplayPort is the go-to for PCs, HDMI 2.1 will mesh well with high refresh rate monitors, and while it might not be able to take advantage of 240Hz refresh rates, it'll do a decent job.

This is especially useful if you have a second monitor, as that way, both of them can be hooked up directly to the GPU. If you have a console-replacement PC setup that's hooked up to a television in your living room or gaming room, the same applies, as most modern televisions do not include DisplayPort.

Finally, if you still use a streaming box on your television, make sure that it's connected through HDMI 2.1 as well, as you'll be able to enjoy all your Netflix, HBO, and insert-obscure-streaming-service-here shows the way they were meant to be viewed. This one is a bit of a wildcard, as most modern televisions have built-in streaming apps, but say if you have an Apple TV or you have a set-top box with more options than what came from the factory on your TV, HDMI 2.1 is definitely the way to go.