Your Amazon Fire Stick May Be In The Wrong HDMI Port — Here's How To Know

Amazon Fire TV Stick isn't quite what you expected? The problem might not be with the device... it might be with the HDMI port you plugged it into. While most TVs give you multiple HDMI inputs that all look the same, they don't always perform the same. Knowing which HDMI port to use could be the difference between a fully functioning Fire TV Stick and one that leaves you wondering what all the hype is about, especially if you're using one of their new 4K Ultra HD streaming sticks.

Modern TVs typically give you a mix of HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 ports — you might also see them marked with abbreviations like ARC or eARC. On paper, both HDMI 2.1 and 2.0 ports will support up to 4K resolution. So, sure, you could plug in a streaming stick and never think twice, but when it comes to bandwidth and overall quality, there will be differences. HDMI 2.0 only gives you 18 Gbps, while HDMI 2.1 doesn't top out until 48. That's a ton of extra capacity for things like higher color depth and better gaming performance. Long story short, that's the one you want for your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in.