5 Handy Uses For Bungee Cords You Probably Haven't Thought Of

A spell of bad weather is sometimes all it takes to send smaller loose items like trash can lids flying around your yard, but fastening them with bungee cords should stop them from going anywhere. Depending on the design and size of your trash can, you might need one or two bungee cords to ensure the lid stays in place. If your yard is regularly visited by raccoons, you could also use a similar bungee cord system to prevent them from prying open your bins.

As well as attaching the bungee cord hooks to either side of the trash can lid to keep it secure, you could potentially also wrap cords around the bin itself to attach it to nearby buildings or structures. Not only will that help keep animals from knocking it over, but it should also keep the bins from being blown over by gusts of wind in stormy conditions.

Using them to secure bins is not only one of the quickest ways to make use of spare bungee cords, but it also requires no DIY skills. Of course, anyone who wants to make their bin even more secure could build a smart trash can complete with a proximity sensor to allow it to open up when they're nearby. However, for most people, bungee cords are the perfect low-tech solution.