4 Of The Weirdest Charging Ports Phones Used Before USB-C

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Today, if your phone suddenly runs out of power, and you ask someone to borrow their charger, there's a good chance you'll get one that fits your device. However, things were pretty different in the early 2000s. If your phone died suddenly, asking to borrow a charger usually resulted in someone pulling out a plastic brick with a cable connector that probably wouldn't fit your device. Unlike today, when we have USB-C as the standard connector — now even on iPhones — years ago, there used to be no such thing. Every manufacturer wanted to create the ultimate connector, resulting in ports that were uncommon, confusing, and outright bizarre.

While we certainly miss the charm of old-school flip phones and slide-out keyboards, we definitely do not miss the nightmare of keeping them powered. Some of these ports required rubber bands just to maintain a connection, while others secretly demanded separate, expensive proprietary adapters for basic features like headphones.

We have gathered five of the weirdest, most frustrating, and downright perplexing charging ports from the pre-smartphone and early Android eras, when engineers were still experimenting with connectors. The limitations of these adapters paved the way for the sleek, reversible, and near-universal USB-C standard we take for granted today.