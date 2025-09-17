5 Uses For Your iPhone's USB-C Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple devices didn't always have USB-C support, but many recent models have started to mark it as a standard. Without requiring a proprietary connector for charging, iPhones have become more accessible than ever even if you're swapping to one from an Android phone. But for some owners, there isn't an immediate use for the port thanks to features like MagSafe or Qi chargers. USB-C does also allow for an easier connection with your computer, but that's not exactly an obscure feature.

We previously covered 5 uses for your iPad's USB-C port that went beyond simple charging or file transfers. All of these uses can apply to iPhones as well, but there are some additional possibilities you could take advantage of. You might even find some of them uniquely beneficial to iPhones in particular thanks to their form factor. These additional USB-C port uses might not be helpful for every iPhone owner, but they're worth considering if you happen to find yourself wanting a bit more convenience.