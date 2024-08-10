4 Reasons Why Your iPhone's Screen Is Unresponsive (And How To Fix It)

Sometimes, the issue is caused by temporary software glitches. Fortunately, there are some basic troubleshooting steps we recommend starting with. Force restarting your iPhone is the best place to begin. A regular restart usually suffices when troubleshooting. However, force restarting your iPhone is necessary if it becomes completely unresponsive, as you need to use the touch screen to perform a regular reboot.

If you have an iPhone 8 or later, simply press the Volume Up button and release it quickly. Similarly, press the Volume Down button and release it quickly. Finally, press and hold your iPhone's Side button. Keep doing so until you see the Apple logo. Since you need to press and release the buttons quickly, it might not work on the first try. If you have an iPhone 7 or 7 plus, all you need to do is press and hold your iPhone's Side and Volume Down button simultaneously until the Apple logo appears on your screen.

If force restarting your iPhone doesn't do the trick, the issue may be caused by an issue on Apple's end. Apple frequently rolls out software updates to address issues and bugs. So, it's worth checking if a new software update is available. If your iPhone's display is completely unresponsive, your only option is to connect your iPhone to your Mac or PC using a USB cable. You can then use the Apple Devices app or Finder to update your device.

If that doesn't works, you can also factory reset your iPhone via the Apple Devices app or Finder on your Mac. Make sure you only choose this route if you backed up your iPhone recently. Otherwise, you'll lose your data.