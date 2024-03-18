These Are The 5 Best Screen Protectors For An iPhone 15 Pro Max
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chances are, if you own an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you either dropped around $1,199 or are paying off a sizable balance. In either scenario, the last thing you want to experience is a cracked screen. Generally, a cracked screen is deemed "accidental damage," which isn't covered by any standard warranty. Given how often we use our mobile devices, we tend to break an estimated 50 million screens each year, so you need to find a way to avoid becoming part of that statistic.
That's why it's highly recommended you spring for a screen protector for your iPhone 15 Pro Max. Thin sheets of tempered glass or flexible plastic exist solely to keep your device from suffering damage from drops, scrapes, and dings. With so many options available, though, it can be intimidating to choose the best option for your iPhone.
You should consider one of the five following screen protectors, corralled through ample, hands-on experience with mobile accessories. Rather than rely on user reviews, I tapped into my own time with each brand to decide which you should trust for your device's screen.
I'll discuss how I landed on these choices later in the article, but for now, you can take solace in knowing I've personally tested quite a few screen protectors across multiple devices to better provide educated, consumer-friendly recommendations for mobile users. I also stuck to glass protectors, as the plastic alternatives are less durable, more likely to be scratched, and need more frequent replacing.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
One of the most tedious parts of a new tempered glass screen protector is the installation process. Many moons ago, it would simply be a game of chance and steady hands, and if you slipped up and installed it crooked or with bubbles, it was "too bad, so sad." Then companies like Spigen wisened up and, as you'll find with this two-pack, started to include a helpful guide.
The user-friendly application ensures that your 9H protector (which indicates a hardness level just below diamond on Moh's 10-point scale) provides edge-to-edge screen shielding for your iPhone 15 Pro Max. Spigen's multi-layer protector is impressive and easy to install. With an anti-dust top coating and four base coats that cushion the tempered glass against your phone's screen, you can't ask for better coverage, especially for only $18.
Best of all, unlike what you may find with lower-quality brands, Spigen's tempered glass protector won't alter your viewing experience. Your iPhone 15 Pro Max's Super Retina XDR display will be just as crystal clear as it was before the glass was installed.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector
If you bought your iPhone 15 Pro Max at a Verizon retailer or Best Buy, chances are the accessories display was riddled with ZAGG-branded protectors for Apple's current line. As one of the more trusted brands to keep that 6.7-inch display safe from scratches and dings, ZAGG boasts its Ion Exchange Technology, which makes its tempered glass five times stronger than other brands.
I've been using ZAGG's InvisibleShield on my mobile devices for as long as I can remember and can attest that I have never so much as scratched a screen. Even smudges and fingerprints aren't an issue, as the display remains surprisingly clean and clear no matter how much it's used.
If I'm to gripe about anything, it's the installation and price. Spigen spoils its users a little with a slightly improved auto-aligner, especially when an InvisibleShield protector costs more than double at $40. However, what the 9H protector lacks in user-friendly installation, it makes up for in a long-lasting glass shield with a reinforced design that prevents obnoxious cracks and chips from forming at the edges.
amFilm Easy Install Screen Protector with Lens Protector
The thing about modern smartphones is that the front display isn't the only thing to worry about. An elaborate system of camera lenses protrudes from the back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, often left exposed with even the best cases. AmFIlm's wallet-friendly two-pack offers front and rear protection with two 9H tempered glass shields and two protectors that fit seamlessly over the oft-unprotected lenses, all for under $10.
Fingerprints, smudges, and other common screen nuisances aren't an issue with amFilm's easy-install protector. Even if the ultra-hard, indestructible glass was prone to smudging, the one-touch installation process minimizes how much you have to press and push bubbles out from behind the screen. I didn't trust the simplicity of the installation, but amFilm's shield can be cleanly set in place with just your index finger.
There are a few quirks to amFilm's protector, particularly if you're using the camera lens shield. Don't expect it to fit with every case, especially those that mold closer to the edge of each lens. You'll need a case that leaves the full lens area unprotected. Most surprising is that the lens protector — which covers the lenses — doesn't hinder image quality or cause a vignette to form.
ArmorSuite Glass Screen Protector with Lens Protector
For only $13, you'd likely expect a simple screen protector that rests along the lines of low- to mid-range quality. However, ArmorSuit spared no expense when it comes to its MilitaryShield tempered glass protector. Offering coverage for the 6.7-inch display and the phone's rear lenses, this all-around protective two-pack really stands to prolong your time with your iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The included alignment tool prevents bubbles during installation, though it's maybe my least favorite. It's just very basic and has the greatest margin for error. Work slowly, though, and you should have no issue with bubbles and air pockets. The rear lens protectors are easier to install, though I like amFilm's version a little more. ArmorSuites were more noticeable but still didn't impede image quality.
When installed properly, the ArmorSuite 9H tempered glass shield does exactly as it should, though there is a slight edge you may have to clean occasionally for dust. You'll be able to enjoy your iPhone 15 Pro Max in peace, knowing it's kept safe by an anti-shatter, scratch-resistant, smudge-resistant covering. While the glossy finish may show the occasional fingerprint, it does let the vibrancy of the iPhone's screen come through quite nicely for an unimpeded viewing experience.
TORRAS Diamond Shield Screen Protector
TORRAS's shield protector two-pack brings the price back up to $33. While that's more than triple the cost of the least expensive protector on this list, don't let that scare you away. For the price, you do get two ultra-hard 9H tempered glass protectors with a seamless edge-to-edge installation.
Whereas you can sometimes see the edge of some screen protectors, TORRAS developed a smooth line that's comfortable beneath your fingers, aesthetically pleasing, and less likely to crack or chip. It's also far less likely to be accidentally pulled away from the phone.
TORRAS boasts four layers of protection, which all work together to keep your expensive iPhone display safe from drops of up to 8 feet. The anti-scratch surface keeps your screen clean and offers crystal-clear clarity so you can enjoy the iPhone's beautiful display. Whether your device is your mobile entertainment center or serves a more utilitarian purpose, TORRAS' protector is an active defense against those inevitable drops and impacts with other objects.
How I landed on these choices
I've had hands-on experience as a customer with Spigen, ZAGG, and ArmorSuite. As a two-device household that constantly takes advantage of upgrade offers, I go through a lot of screen protectors. At least two a year every year. It's given me the opportunity to test the market and see what's out there, and I've consistently bounced between those three brands.
TORRAS and amFilm were two brands I became familiar with after I started covering Android devices and accessories. Their products popped up often in my travels, so I got to know them better and appreciated their value and durability. In fact, I currently have the amFilm protector installed on my Google Pixel 8 specifically to test out the camera lens protector. So far, it's as protective as one could hope.