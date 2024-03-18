These Are The 5 Best Screen Protectors For An iPhone 15 Pro Max

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are, if you own an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you either dropped around $1,199 or are paying off a sizable balance. In either scenario, the last thing you want to experience is a cracked screen. Generally, a cracked screen is deemed "accidental damage," which isn't covered by any standard warranty. Given how often we use our mobile devices, we tend to break an estimated 50 million screens each year, so you need to find a way to avoid becoming part of that statistic.

That's why it's highly recommended you spring for a screen protector for your iPhone 15 Pro Max. Thin sheets of tempered glass or flexible plastic exist solely to keep your device from suffering damage from drops, scrapes, and dings. With so many options available, though, it can be intimidating to choose the best option for your iPhone.

You should consider one of the five following screen protectors, corralled through ample, hands-on experience with mobile accessories. Rather than rely on user reviews, I tapped into my own time with each brand to decide which you should trust for your device's screen.

I'll discuss how I landed on these choices later in the article, but for now, you can take solace in knowing I've personally tested quite a few screen protectors across multiple devices to better provide educated, consumer-friendly recommendations for mobile users. I also stuck to glass protectors, as the plastic alternatives are less durable, more likely to be scratched, and need more frequent replacing.