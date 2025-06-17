Before USB, Nokia Had Pop-Port - Here's Why It Was Discontinued

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once the undisputed king in the early mobile phone wars, Nokia is now a cautionary tale of what happens when technology empires fail to keep up with the times. During the infancy of the mobile phone race in the 2000s, the Finnish manufacturer was once the horse everyone placed their bets on. Some of us dinosaurs can even recall the days when almost everyone you knew owned a Nokia (or at least begged for one) so that they would be part of the trend. In fact, many of us even have war flashbacks of our trusty old Nokia models surviving falls from absurd heights without taking any damage, which is a far cry from the relatively fragile screens of modern smartphones. This was a time when physical buttons reigned supreme, and buying a case did not yet feel like a necessary investment with every new phone purchase.

These days, if you still want a working piece from the legacy brand, you'll be happy to know they are actually modern Nokia products floating around in the market, like smart TVs, routers, laptops, and even smartphone accessories, like earphones, charging cords, and power banks. But if you're old enough to remember the rise and fall of Nokia, you may be curious to know how the signs of their leadership started showing cracks much sooner, such as when it axed its proprietary Pop-Port.