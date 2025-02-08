4 Products Nokia Makes Besides Phones

In this day and age, having a cell phone is all but essential. With payphones largely gone, they're the easiest form of on-the-go communication, not to mention they make it easy to text, check emails, and even set up video meetings. They can be sources of entertainment, means of surfing social media, and more. Unfortunately, in such a competitive market, not all cell phone manufacturers have retained their place at the top of the heap. Nokia is one such phone brand that consumers have seen rise and fall.

Not so long ago, Nokia was among the premier cell phone manufacturers around. In fact, one of the major selling points of the company's phones was their durability, which made Nokia phones a popular meme in the 2010s. These days, HMD manufactures phones under the Nokia name, so the brand is still alive even if it's not at the forefront of mobile phone technology anymore. However, phones aren't the only focus for today's Nokia, which has branched out in different directions throughout the years. These are just some of the many non-phone products Nokia has attached its name to in recent years.