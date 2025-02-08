4 Products Nokia Makes Besides Phones
In this day and age, having a cell phone is all but essential. With payphones largely gone, they're the easiest form of on-the-go communication, not to mention they make it easy to text, check emails, and even set up video meetings. They can be sources of entertainment, means of surfing social media, and more. Unfortunately, in such a competitive market, not all cell phone manufacturers have retained their place at the top of the heap. Nokia is one such phone brand that consumers have seen rise and fall.
Not so long ago, Nokia was among the premier cell phone manufacturers around. In fact, one of the major selling points of the company's phones was their durability, which made Nokia phones a popular meme in the 2010s. These days, HMD manufactures phones under the Nokia name, so the brand is still alive even if it's not at the forefront of mobile phone technology anymore. However, phones aren't the only focus for today's Nokia, which has branched out in different directions throughout the years. These are just some of the many non-phone products Nokia has attached its name to in recent years.
Nokia smart TVs
In late 2019, Nokia made headlines when it revealed its latest technological endeavor, the first Nokia-branded smart TV. Since then, Nokia has continued to appear on smart TVs of varying sizes and capabilities. At the time of publication, the Nokia website even lists a Google TV, an Amazon Fire TV, and an Android TV for sale, with some boasting sound systems from JBL and Onkyo.
Despite having the Nokia branding, the longtime phone manufacturer doesn't have as much of a hand in these smart TVs as one might think. The online listings explain that the TVs are manufactured and sold by either Streamview GmbH or Flipkart. The Nokia name is simply licensed out, and the company has nothing to do with the manufacturing, importing, or distribution of them. Also, these Nokia-branded TVs are only up for sale in specific regions outside of the United States, so if you want to try one out, you'll have some trouble doing so. Some are for sale in specific European, Middle Eastern, and African markets, while others are only sold in India.
Nokia Wi-Fi routers and other Internet equipment
While it may not be among the major wireless router brands currently on the scene, Nokia does indeed make Wi-Fi routers for at-home and professional use. The brand's Wi-Fi devices encompass Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7, giving customers plenty of options regarding their Internet capabilities. There's also a Nokia Wi-Fi app to help with pairing and management, as well as Nokia's Wi-Fi mesh product, Beacons, and more. The brand also has an Optical Network Terminal, which connects one's home Internet to fiber for improved speed, won a 2024 iF Design award.
As if that wasn't impressive enough, Nokia's Wi-Fi service runs on the multi-faceted Nokia Corteca software. Corteca launched in August 2023, promising to improve the customer experience by detecting and resolving Wi-Fi issues before they make it to users. The Corteca Marketplace grants access to a library of applications pertaining to everything from security to enhanced streaming. Nokia routers and Wi-Fi technology are only available directly through Internet providers as of this writing, specifically available through the likes of T-Mobile, BT, and LUS Fiber.
Nokia laptops
For the most part, the laptop world is dominated by a handful of brands. HP, Apple, Dell, and a few others rule the roost, but that hasn't stopped Nokia from trying to get in on the action. The phone-synonymous brand has attached its name to laptops since 2009 with the release of the Nokia Booklet 3G. While it's not the most well-known or popular, Nokia has done well enough to keep its computer aspirations alive. Now well over a decade beyond the first Nokia laptop's launch, the selection has expanded significantly.
On the Nokia website, you can see the full scope of its current laptop offerings. From larger personal computers to smaller, foldable options, there are a few different models to choose from. of course, it should be noted that these laptops aren't easy to come by in the United States. They're all but missing from retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Much like Nokia's TVs, these laptops are manufactured by other companies, and the Nokia name is simply stamped onto these laptops, which are made by the likes of OFF Global and Flipkart tech.
Nokia tech accessories
Nokia has put its name on a variety of smaller tech accessories as well. For example, there is a wide array of Nokia-branded personal audio equipment on the market. It has an impressive assortment of earbuds, earphones, and headphones, including some professional-grade and noise-canceling options. Nokia has a single speaker up for sale, alongside a couple of different headset options. Unsurprisingly, these Nokia items are actually manufactured by RichGo Technology, HMD Global, and Flipkart.
Aside from audio accessories, Nokia has also delved into tech charging accessories to further broaden its reach. One can acquire Nokia charging cords, adapters, and power banks, though technically, these are products made by RichGo Technology. Expanding on its library of charging accessories, Nokia has some car accessories kicking around. Aside from various forms of plug-in car charger adapters, there are a couple of car mounts listed online. Keeping with the trend seen with other Nokia products, these items are all courtesy of RichGo Technology and are just branded under the Nokia name.
It's far from the titan it once was in the technological landscape, but clearly, the Nokia brand has yet to fully disappear. One has to wonder where it will go next as tech continues to evolve.