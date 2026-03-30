5 Weirdly Useful Bathroom Items You Can 3D Print

There are few feelings in the world worse than being about to finish your business on the toilet and turning to find an empty cardboard roll staring back at you. Unless you have long enough arms to reach over and around into the cabinet for the extras, try the aptly named Teepee: Modular Bathroom Crisis Prevention System by The Philosopher. All this is a simple toilet paper roll dispenser that, in theory, could hold perhaps over a dozen rolls if you extended it as high as it would go.

The creator notes that you can use its alternative configuration where empty rolls can easily be removed and the next one can roll into place — though this would require printing individual rods for any roll that's in the dispenser. Otherwise, this would work more like a traditional toilet paper holder, albeit with the extra rolls simply stacked up behind it in the dispenser for when they're needed. In any case, the creator seems to be very open to anyone using and modifying the design — including a generous Creative Commons license — so if you've got those dinosaur-sized rolls, it'll only take a few minutes in CAD software to redesign. Whatever choice you go with, the huge toilet paper dispenser will be the first thing visitors notice.

A few final notes. One, this is unfortunately a project that requires a lot of filament, and the pieces must be glued together. You could, in theory, add some screw holes to attach this to the wall as a permanent installation. However, the creator says that it's light enough that double-sided tape should do. That said, this would be an excellent choice for a smaller guest bathroom with limited storage space, or a toilet-only bathroom with none.