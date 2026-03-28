5 Cars With The Best Discounts In Spring 2026, According To Consumer Reports

There's no escaping the reality that new car prices have risen dramatically over the last several years, with the average price of a new car sold in America now crossing the $50,000 mark. With high prices and interest rates squeezing car buyers, automakers have been considering ways to lower prices, including putting more emphasis on base models and lower-priced vehicles, but whether this will actually change their future car lineups remains to be seen.

The good news is that, in the meantime, there are discounts — and sometimes substantial ones — to be had on a variety of new car and SUV models on sale right now. Fortunately, the days of low inventory and rampant dealer markup are mostly a thing of the past, and with a combination of factory incentives and dealer discounts, real-world prices for lots of new models can be substantially cheaper than what you see on the window sticker.

Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the most discounted 2026 model-year cars on sale right now, with a specific emphasis on models that fall below the aforementioned $50,000 mark. The list was compiled using sales transaction data and includes both electric and gasoline models from a variety of domestic and import brands. Below are five of the highlights.