5 Cars With The Best Discounts In Spring 2026, According To Consumer Reports
There's no escaping the reality that new car prices have risen dramatically over the last several years, with the average price of a new car sold in America now crossing the $50,000 mark. With high prices and interest rates squeezing car buyers, automakers have been considering ways to lower prices, including putting more emphasis on base models and lower-priced vehicles, but whether this will actually change their future car lineups remains to be seen.
The good news is that, in the meantime, there are discounts — and sometimes substantial ones — to be had on a variety of new car and SUV models on sale right now. Fortunately, the days of low inventory and rampant dealer markup are mostly a thing of the past, and with a combination of factory incentives and dealer discounts, real-world prices for lots of new models can be substantially cheaper than what you see on the window sticker.
Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the most discounted 2026 model-year cars on sale right now, with a specific emphasis on models that fall below the aforementioned $50,000 mark. The list was compiled using sales transaction data and includes both electric and gasoline models from a variety of domestic and import brands. Below are five of the highlights.
1. 2026 Subaru Solterra
Given the significant overall decline in new EV sales over the last year, it's not surprising that several electric models appear on Consumer Reports' list of the most discounted new vehicles. One of those is the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV, which actually tops the list in terms of discounts, with an average discount of 9% off its MSRP.
The Solterra, a twin to the Toyota bZ4X EV, first arrived for the 2023 model year and received a fairly significant refresh for 2026. Among the updates done to make the Solterra (and bZ4X) more appealing for 2026 are updated styling, more driving range, and a fairly significant horsepower bump. Our experience with the updated 2026 Subaru Solterra found these improvements helpful, but ultimately not enough to elevate the car above its rivals in the ultra-competitive EV crossover class.
So even with its updates, the Solterra still doesn't wow in the way other electric vehicles in its class might — but a sizable discount, along with the trust of the Subaru-Toyota brands, could help the Solterra win over value-conscious EV buyers. Additionally, while the Solterra is no trail-grappling monster, it does have a few unique off-road features that help it maintain the adventurous spirit of Subaru's internal combustion vehicles.
2. 2026 Honda Prologue
The Honda Prologue is another Japanese-branded electric SUV that currently has some sizable discounts — but the actual amount of Honda DNA in this one is fairly small. That's because the Prologue is not built by Honda, but by General Motors, using the same Ultium electric platform as the Chevy Blazer and other GM EVs. On the Consumer Reports list, the 2026 Prologue is tied with the Subaru Solterra at the top with an average discount of 9% off its MSRP.
We reviewed the Honda Prologue EV when it debuted back in 2024 and had a mixed reaction. We appreciated the SUV's clean styling, easygoing manners, and reasonable price, but also found the Prologue lacking in personality or excitement. Additionally, because it was designed by GM rather than Honda, the Prologue lacks the great interior packaging that other Hondas are known for, with a cabin that feels smaller than the SUV's size would suggest.
However, with a sizable discount off its retail price, buyers may be more willing to accept those issues, along with the strange reality that they'd be driving a Honda that's actually made by General Motors. It will be interesting to see what happens to the Honda Prologue and its market in the future, as Honda recently announced it was scrapping development of three homegrown EVs it planned to sell in the coming years.
3. 2026 BMW 3-Series
While there are lots of electric vehicles on the Consumer Reports most discounted list, it's not only EVs that are offering enticing deals right now. Representing the internal combustion side of things is the tried-and-true 2026 BMW 3-Series sedan, with an average discount of 5% off its MSRP, which currently starts in the high $40,000s for the entry-level 330i model.
In many ways, this four-door sport sedan is a throwback to an earlier time in the auto market, before crossover SUVs and electric vehicles started taking over the entry-level luxury segment. Though its sales numbers — and some would say its overall relevance — have declined sharply over the last decade, the internal combustion 3-Series still has a lot to offer for sport-sedan purists and traditional BMW fans.
The current 3-Series is getting up there in age, and BMW recently debuted its next-generation 2027 i3 electric sedan, with a similarly styled, next-gen gasoline 3-Series likely to follow. This means we could see more aggressive discounts on the current G20-generation 3-Series as it nears the end of its production run. However, don't expect the same 5% discount on the iconic BMW M3, as buyers report that dealers are much less likely to offer significant discounts on their always-in-demand M-branded performance models.
4. 2026 Chevy Equinox EV
The Chevrolet lineup currently has a few affordable EV options, and many of these EVs get even more affordable with heavy discounts. The 2026 Chevy Equinox EV is another electric SUV that makes the Consumer Reports list, with an average discount of 7% off its already reasonable $35,000 starting price. The Equinox EV also gets strong reviews from Consumer Reports, ranking 4th among 22 electric SUVs.
General Motors, like many other automakers, has been hit with heavy financial losses as it unwinds some of its ambitious EV plans from earlier in the decade, but it's hoping that its current, value-focused offerings like the Equinox EV can weather the storm, even as government incentives and rebates have dried up. Discounts off MSRP are aggressive right now, with some Equinox EV models showing factory-advertised savings of nearly $9,000, depending on your region.
During our time behind the wheel of the 2026 Equinox EV, we found that while this electric SUV doesn't wow drivers with its performance or opulence, it excels at its mission of being basic transportation. This means it could be an ideal, affordable way for buyers to jump into the EV world. With heavy dealer discounts and factory incentives bringing its already aggressive pricing down further, there should be a lot for budget-conscious EV buyers to like here.
5. 2026 Subaru Ascent
Another established gasoline model that made Consumer Reports' most-discounted list is the 2026 Subaru Ascent SUV, which currently has an average discount of 5% off its MSRP, starting in the relatively affordable low $40,000s. For that price, you not only get a spacious three-row interior, but also a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and, of course, Subaru's proven symmetrical all-wheel-drive system.
If there's one notable drawback to the Subaru Ascent, it's that this SUV is getting fairly long in the tooth. The current, first-generation Ascent has been on sale since 2018, when it debuted as a 2019 model year vehicle. While Subaru gave the Ascent a refresh for 2023, its age is becoming apparent, especially when compared to newer, next-generation Subaru models like the 2026 Outback. Some have speculated that a next-gen Ascent could arrive for 2027, perhaps as an EV or hybrid model, but Subaru hasn't yet announced anything about the model's future.
As we noted in our review of the 2025 Ascent, the three-row SUV class is extremely competitive right now, with the big Subaru facing stiff competition from newer rivals. However, for buyers who want a proven, established model or are drawn to Subaru's signature AWD capability and rugged personality, you could do a lot worse than an Ascent — especially if it's sold with a nice discount off MSRP.