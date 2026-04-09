5 Heavy-Duty Tools From Lowe's You'll Actually Use
There are a lot of benefits to shopping with big retailers like Lowe's. Besides the perks from its rewards programs, like free shipping and special product offers, there's also a huge portfolio of products to choose from across categories. When it comes to tool options, it's a great place for some retail therapy with affordable and practical tools actually worth buying for under $10, like painting multi-tools, leveling tools, or compact blades. However, for others, it can be a place to find long-term investments for your professional arsenal, such as heavy-duty tool options that can be your companion for minor jobs or major renovations.
Since each job site is different, there's no single tool that's perfect for everyone, so it's still important to evaluate what you often use in your projects. However, there's bound to be one for you, whether it's for everyday maintenance, setting up a new home, or even demolishing old structures before you build new ones. To make it easy for you, we've rounded up some highly-rated tools designed for heavy-duty work that you can consider adding to your cart the next time you're at Lowe's.
To learn more about why we think they're good buys, you can check our methodology at the end of the article, which takes into consideration both average ratings and specific feedback from customers.
DeWalt XR Power Detect Cordless Hammer Drill
Working with hard surfaces can be challenging, such as if you're living in an old home with a lot of concrete, stone, or brick. Because of this, you might find yourself struggling to punch holes to attach decor or shelves and may need the help of a good hammer drill. And if you want one that gets an extra punch with the right battery, the $329 DeWalt XR Power Detect Cordless Hammer Drill might be for you.
Optimized to work with more power and longer runtime with a 20V MAX 8 Ah battery, this DeWalt hammer drill is a brushless option with 3 speeds worth considering. In addition, it has 3 LED modes that include one that lets you work up to 20 minutes without shutting off for those long nights working in the dark. Apart from the unit itself, this kit also includes a charger, belt clip, side handle, battery, and bag.
Given that DeWalt is known for manufacturing a wide range of cordless drills, it's unsurprising that this kit has a rating of 4.8 stars from 170+ Lowe's customers. In general, most people seem satisfied with its performance, with 91% of users giving it 5 stars and 98% recommending it. One reviewer even claimed that "It's definitely a good upgrade, especially if you need max power and efficiency." But take note, 3% of people rated it a single star, with one citing that it had a tendency to lock up when used on concrete.
Bosch SDS-Plus 1-1/8-Inch Corded Rotary Hammer Drill
Made for extremely hard materials, like concrete or stone, the Bosch 1-⅛-Inch Corded Rotary Hammer Drill with drill bits is ideal for people doing either large-scale renovations or working on demolition jobs. For example, you can use it to mount fixtures, break up old tiles, or even just drill into stone walls. Depending on what your project needs, it can be a rotary hammer, rotation-only, or hammer-only. With its 8-amp motor, it's capable of driving 2.6 ft-lbs of impact with its variable-speed trigger. Using the SDS-plus shank system, you can hook it up to bits up to 1-⅛-inch in diameter. In addition, it has a 360-degree auxiliary handle and vibration control for improved comfort.
On Lowe's, the Bosch Corded Rotary Hammer Drill has been rated 4.6 stars by over a hundred customers. Aside from its 90% recommendation rate, about 82% of Lowe's customers thought it deserved a perfect rating, claiming it worked perfectly on everything from concrete to brick. Buyers also said it had minimal vibration and performed well for both home and professional use. However, there were 4% of users who weren't impressed and gave it a single star. Among dissatisfied customers, one person said it struggled after three hours of continuous use, so take that into consideration.
DeWalt XTREME 12V MAX 1/4-in Brushless Cordless Impact Driver
Great for assembling all kinds of furniture, the DeWalt XTREME 12V Cordless Impact Driver can help save your wrists. Apart from its 3 mode settings, it has a ¼-inch quick-release drop. As for its load hex, it is compatible with 1-inch bit tips. Its nose has three LED lights for working in tight spaces. While the tool itself weighs 1.75 lbs, the working weight is about 2.32 lbs with the battery. Out of the box, the kit includes the impact driver, a pair of 12V max batteries, a charger, a belt clip, and a bag.
Priced at $169, the DeWalt XTREME 12V MAX Brushless 1/4-in Impact Driver (DCF801) has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 260+ Lowe's customers. In general, most people seem to be satisfied with its performance, with 87% of customers giving it a perfect 5-star rating. Among them, some of the most common praises mentioned that it's both light and powerful. While it's not the most heavy-duty option in the DeWalt lineup, one professional mentioned that it's still the perfect size and weight for their general maintenance and DIY needs for a childcare center. That said, despite its impressive 98% recommendation rate, there were still a few dissatisfied customers. As of March 2026, 3% of Lowe's buyers thought it was only worth 1 star. However, it's important to note that their comments were mostly related to Lowe's service and not the product itself.
DeWalt 20V MAX 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw
With a cordless circular saw, you can switch out the blade to cut everything from plastic and aluminum to plywood and particle board. So, if you're a weekend warrior looking for a convenient way to frame walls, build decks, or add trimmings to your home, the DeWalt 20V MAX 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw could be something you'll use a lot. With its 5,150 RPM motor, you can easily use its 6-1/2-in Carbide-tipped blade to upgrade your home. Apart from a maximum cutting depth of 1.625 inches, it also has a 50-degree bevel capacity. One aspect that contributes to its 7 lbs weight (without the battery) is its lightweight magnesium shoe.
Retailing for $159, this DeWalt Circular Saw (DCS391B) has a generally positive 4.6-star average rating from 840+ people on Lowe's. Apart from 90% of users recommending it, 78% of customers also rated it 5 stars. One reviewer even praised it as a serious game-changer that performed well on everything from plywood to even some hardwood. Knowing all this, it's no wonder it made our list of under $200 DeWalt tools that are worth the price. Keep in mind that the retail price doesn't include a battery kit, so you should be prepared to shell out more cash for both the battery and charger if you don't already own them. Lastly, there were concerns from about 5% of Lowe's buyers who rated it 1 star, primarily citing issues with durability.
Bosch 18V Variable Speed Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Bosch is one of the top reciprocating saw brands, and you can get its 18V Variable Speed Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $159 on Lowe's. Made to be pretty compact, it measures 17.7 inches on its longest side (or about the length of a throw pillow) and weighs just 6.35 lbs without the battery. Capable of 1-⅛-inch strokes, it has a variable speed trigger with two speed settings (0 to 2,400 SPM and 0 to 2,700 SPM). To help with long work days, it has an ergonomic design and a soft grip. Although it's important to note that the price doesn't include the Bosch 18V 4 Ah battery kit, which will set you back another $159.
With over 130 reviews on Lowe's, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars. As of March 2025, 76% of users have also given it a perfect 5-star rating, while 5% gave it 1 star. Among happy customers, homeowners and professional landscapers noted that it worked well for pruning trees and cutting bushes. One professional HVAC technician even shared that it had no problems slicing through everything from the condensers to the drywall. Not to mention, 89% of people thought it performed well enough that they would recommend it to someone else. Although there was one plumber citing issues with cutting pipe, if you only need to cut occasionally, pipe cutting is one of the many free perks anyone can take advantage of at Lowe's.
Methodology
Since "heavy-duty" can be relative, we looked into tools that customers say can work for long periods, handle a range of difficult materials, and have received positive feedback for their durability. We also considered different types of job sites and their accompanying needs. Next, we made a list of the tools that have been rated at least 4 stars by at least a hundred customers on the official Lowe's website.
Then, we looked at the ratio of satisfied versus dissatisfied customers, as well as specific issues that customers have raised, including those from homeowners and professionals. For satisfied customers, we listed tools that more than 75% of users have rated 5 stars, with at least an 85% recommendation rate. As for unhappy buyers, we only added tools where less than 5% of customers gave them a single-star rating.
While it didn't impact its inclusion in our list, we've also taken note of tools that have been included in SlashGear's other recommendations for high-performing tools. In addition, we highlighted whether or not the prices include battery kits or other necessary accessories, so you can manage your expectations regarding the cost.